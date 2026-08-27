UP Sends SDRF, PAC Teams To Nepal For Rescue Of Stranded Citizens | X

Lucknow, August 27: Amid the floods and natural disaster in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken charge, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to ensure the safety of citizens of the state. The government has activated relief and rescue teams along with necessary resources to safely evacuate Uttar Pradesh citizens stranded in Nepal and provide them with immediate assistance. The Control Room of the Relief Commissioner's Office is continuously monitoring the situation in the districts bordering Nepal.

The Yogi Government has deployed one platoon of SDRF for the relief and rescue operation in Nepal. The platoon comprises 32 personnel. In addition, 22 personnel from the 26th Battalion of PAC have also been sent to Nepal. The government has made preparations to provide additional forces and resources as required, ensuring that there is no shortfall in delivering relief to the affected people.

On the instructions of CM Yogi, four rubber boats are already available at the site to make the rescue operation effective in the flood-affected areas. An aluminium boat is also being sent to Nepal along with an additional SDRF platoon. Preparations for relief and rescue operations are being undertaken in the Sindhuriya area.

The government's entire focus is on safely evacuating stranded citizens and ensuring immediate assistance reaches those in need. Continuous monitoring is being carried out of the floods in Nepal and the overall situation there. Family members of Uttar Pradesh citizens stranded in Nepal may contact 1070 for any information or assistance.