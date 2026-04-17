UP Rolls Out NIPUN Shikshak Saarthi Program To Empower Teachers With Technology & Academic Support

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Lucknow: To make the NIPUN Bharat Mission result-oriented at the grassroots level, Yogi government has launched a technology-driven initiative in the education system through the ‘NIPUN Shikshak Saarthi’ program. Teachers will now become the real drivers of change in achieving NIPUN goals.

The pilot has been implemented in Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Balrampur, Gorakhpur and Sitapur districts. The Basic Education Department has started preparing teachers as the “true agents of transformation.” A two-day training program for the selected 15 SRGs (State Resource Group members) was completed on April 15-16.

With its implementation, council school teachers will move beyond traditional roles and become technology-enabled. They will act as facilitators in the learning process, gaining clear direction, modern training, and continuous academic support. Activity-based and level-appropriate teaching will allow students to learn naturally without pressure, strengthening their foundational literacy and ensuring holistic development.

The program has been introduced as a pilot project in Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Balrampur, Gorakhpur and Sitapur. Among these, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, and Balrampur are aspirational districts, while Gorakhpur and Sitapur include aspirational development blocks. The model has been prioritized in these areas to strengthen academic support.

Under this initiative, 15 State Resource Group (SRG) members have received specialized training from the department. These trained SRGs will connect with a large number of teachers through technology, offering continuous academic guidance and helping resolve classroom challenges.

The model introduces a major shift in the frequency of communication and support for teachers. Earlier, teachers could connect with the technical team only 1-2 times a day on average; now, 18-20 structured and regular academic interactions will be ensured. This will provide more targeted and need-based guidance to teachers.

The program provides additional support to Class 2 teachers to strengthen foundational skills in language and mathematics. This will help build a strong learning base at the early stage, leading to improved academic outcomes in the future.

This technology-based system will reduce dependence on field visits, saving both time and cost. It will also ensure regular outreach to teachers in remote areas. Additionally, priority is being given to schools and teachers where academic support is limited or performance has been relatively weak in various assessments, aiming to bring balanced improvement in the quality of education.