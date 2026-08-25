UP Road Accident Relief Scheme Provides ₹17.33 Crore Aid To 342 UPSRTC Accident Victims Since 2017 | X

Lucknow, August 25: The Yatri Rahat Evam Suraksha Yojana, being operated to provide financial support to passengers and other affected people in accidents involving buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, has become a major source of assistance for victim families. Between financial years 2017-18 and 2025-26, financial assistance of more than Rs 17.33 crore has been provided in a total of 342 cases involving death and injuries.

The Yogi Government has provided this assistance to victims and their families, working seriously towards enabling them to live a life with dignity.

Under the scheme, during the two years available before 2017, namely 2015-16 and 2016-17, financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh was provided in eight cases of death. Thereafter, over the 9 years from 2017-18 to 2025-26, approximately Rs 17.08 crore was paid in 322 cases of death. Meanwhile, assistance of Rs 24.37 lakh was provided in 20 cases involving injured passengers.

Between 2017-18 and 2025-26, substantial payments have consistently been recorded in the assistance provided to the families of deceased persons. During this period, the highest payment was made in 2019-20, when approximately Rs 3.68 crore was provided in 78 cases of death, followed by approximately Rs 2.37 crore in 48 cases in 2021-22. Similarly, around Rs 2.10 crore was paid in 42 cases in 2017-18, Rs 1.85 crore in 32 cases in 2023-24, and Rs 1.97 crore in 27 cases in 2025-26.

Senior officials of the Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said that the government and Transport Corporation scheme is playing an important role in providing immediate financial relief to the families of people who lose their lives or are injured in road accidents. Our effort from the beginning has also been to reduce road accidents. For this, regular monitoring is being carried out of everyone and everything from drivers and employees to bus fleets.

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Under the new provisions of the scheme, the relief amount in case of death has been increased. A relief amount of Rs 7.50 lakh has been fixed in case of the death of an adult passenger, Rs 3.75 lakh in case of the death of a child travelling on a half-ticket, and approximately Rs 1.87 lakh in case of the death of a small child travelling free of charge under the rules of the Transport Corporation. This helps provide immediate financial assistance to the dependent family in the event of the death of an earning member of the family in an accident.

The scheme also provides relief for passengers injured in accidents. In case of normal injuries, advance assistance of up to Rs 10,000 for treatment and, in case of serious injuries, up to Rs 25,000 can be provided by the concerned officer. If, even after the initial relief, the treatment of the injured passenger costs more than this amount, further action is taken on the basis of certified medical treatment bills and a health recovery certificate issued by the concerned Chief Medical Officer.

The basic provisions of the scheme also prescribe the maximum relief limit for an injured passenger based on the severity of the injury. Assistance of up to Rs 25,000 is provided for normal injuries, Rs 1 lakh for serious injuries, and up to Rs 2.50 lakh in cases of very serious injuries or situations such as burns covering more than 50 percent of the body.

To make the Yatri Rahat Yojana more comprehensive, an important change was made in April 2026. Under this, pedestrians/urban persons who are not travelling in a Corporation bus but are injured or killed in an accident involving a Corporation bus or contracted bus have also been brought within the scope of the scheme.

In case of the death of such a person, payment of up to Rs 5 lakh has been provided for, while up to Rs 2.50 lakh can be paid in case of serious injury. However, if the police report and the report of the Transport Corporation's investigating officer establish negligence on the part of the concerned person as the cause of the accident, payment is not made under the scheme.