Delegates From 5 Countries Study UP's NIPUN Bharat Learning Reforms During Ghaziabad School Visit | File Photo

Lucknow, August 25: Efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen basic education and children's learning abilities in Uttar Pradesh are now becoming a subject of international peer learning. With the objective of understanding foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) reforms in India under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, a delegation of nearly 70 senior government officials and civil society representatives from Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Senegal arrived in Ghaziabad.

The delegation directly observed classroom teaching in Parishadiya Vidyalaya and understood the ground-level implementation of NIPUN Bharat policies.

Under the week-long Peer-Learning Immersion Programme being conducted from August 23 to 27, the delegation was divided into smaller groups and taken on visits to 11 schools across the Nagar, Rajapur, Loni and Muradnagar blocks of Ghaziabad. The representatives observed the teaching-learning process in classrooms and interacted with students, teachers, principals, Academic Resource Persons (ARPs), and officials of the State Resource Group.

This study visit by representatives from five countries to Parishadiya Vidyalaya in Ghaziabad is providing an opportunity for international shared learning on the process of taking FLN reforms under the NIPUN Bharat Mission in Uttar Pradesh from policy to the classroom level.

The objective of the programme is to understand FLN reforms under the NIPUN Bharat Mission in India and to share experiences. Through direct observation of classroom teaching in schools in Ghaziabad and technical discussions with education officials, the representatives gained a close understanding of the ground-level implementation of FLN reforms.

Following the school visits, an extensive technical discussion was held with the Uttar Pradesh Education Department. The discussion was attended by the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, the Chief Development Officer, the Basic Education Officer, Block Education Officers, and members of the State Resource Group. Deliberations were held on curriculum and learning objectives, structured teaching-learning materials, teacher guidance and mentoring, assessment, and the use of data. The role of the middle tier in implementing reforms at scale was also discussed.

During the school visits, the representatives learned how the policies and FLN reforms developed under the NIPUN Bharat Mission are being implemented at the classroom level. Through direct interaction with students and teachers, they gained insights into the teaching process, academic support, and experiences related to children's learning.

It may be noted that the Lighthouse India Immersion Programme is being hosted by Central Square Foundation, which serves as India's anchor lighthouse institution. The programme is supported by Centro Lemann and the Language and Learning Foundation, and is being funded by Global School Forum, Optima, and the Gates Foundation.