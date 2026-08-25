CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,572 Youth Under UP 'Mission Rozgar' In Lucknow | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, August 25: Under 'Mission Rozgar', UP government on Tuesday provided a major employment opportunity to 3,572 youths. At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, CM Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 3,446 newly selected Technical Assistants (Group-C) in Agriculture Department and 126 Mandi Secretaries selected through the UPSSSC. Selected candidates' faces lit up with joy as they received their appointment letters. Candidates lauded the Yogi government for ensuring transparency, fairness, and timely completion of the recruitment process.

Sadhna Devi, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was selected as a Technical Assistant in Agriculture Department and has been posted in Ayodhya district. Praising the arrangements at the appointment letter distribution program, she said the government is doing commendable work to provide employment opportunities to young people. She described receiving her appointment letter from CM Yogi Adityanath as a moment of immense happiness and pride.

Mahipal Singh, a resident of Basti, was selected as an Agriculture Technical Assistant and has been posted in Barabanki. He said the recruitment process under the present government has become more transparent and systematic than in the past. He noted that receiving the appointment letter within nearly two months of the results being declared on June 23 reflects government’s speed and efficient working system.

Rana Pratap Singh, a resident of Rae Bareli, was selected as an Agriculture Technical Assistant and has been appointed in Amethi. He said the recruitment process was completed in a completely transparent manner. According to him, transparency has increased under the present government and significant efforts are being made to curb corruption. He described receiving the appointment letter from CM as a matter of great pride.

Mahima Maurya of Barabanki was selected for the post of Mandi Secretary. Describing the recruitment process as fair, she said the reservation rules were fully followed. She said there was no manipulation of seats and that selections against seats reserved for women were made as per the prescribed norms.

Gyanvi Tiwari, selected as a Technical Assistant, praised Yogi government’s zero-tolerance policy and said the entire recruitment process remained transparent. She said women are also being provided opportunities on a large scale. According to her, fair recruitment has strengthened young people’s trust in government.

Khushnuma from Rampur, selected for the post of Mandi Secretary, Grade-II, said, "Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, better opportunities have been created for youth." She appreciated government’s efforts towards transparency in recruitment and women’s empowerment. She said she would make every effort to translate CM’s message into action through her work and would discharge her new responsibility with complete dedication.

Pavnesh Kumar, selected for the post of Technical Assistant (Group-C), praised Yogi government and said that under the able leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, transparency and fairness are being given priority in the recruitment process. He said deserving youth are getting opportunities without discrimination. Describing his appointment as a moment of immense pride and happiness, Pavnesh appealed to young people to set clear goals and prepare for them with hard work, dedication and honesty.