Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 1 Lakh Govt Jobs In 6 Months, Hands Appointment Letters To 3,572 Youth | PTI

Lucknow, August 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The government has provided government jobs to more than 9.30 lakh youth in a transparent manner without discrimination over the last nine years. In Uttar Pradesh, one lakh jobs were once only an imagination, but we are going to hand over government job appointment letters to one lakh youth within the next six months. The process of declaring results is underway.”

The Chief Minister was addressing the youth on Tuesday at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after handing over appointment letters to 3,446 newly selected Technical Assistants (Group-C) and 126 Mandi Secretaries in the Agriculture Department under Mission Rozgar through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

CM Yogi told the newly selected candidates that since the government has provided transparent appointments, they should also use this opportunity for the benefit of the state, future generations, and the country. Honest discharge of duty is the theory of “Nation First.”

The CM stated, “Our commissions and boards are successfully ensuring appointment letters for deserving candidates according to merit through a transparent recruitment process, without discrimination and while complying with reservation rules. This is commendable. The selection of the most deserving candidates enables the entire state to benefit from their energy.”

The CM told officials of commissions and boards, “There is no interference by the government in your work. If we have given you independence, then bring results on time. It should not take more than six months for results to be declared after a requisition is received. Issue the advertisement within one month and conduct the examination within the next two months. Make the process simple and smooth so that youth can contribute their energy. When we move forward with the energy of youth, results follow.”

Describing transparent recruitment over the last nine years as an achievement of the double-engine government, the CM remarked that during this period the government provided government jobs to more than 9.30 lakh youth. No one can raise any question about any recruitment.

He said, “Before 2017, as soon as advertisements were issued, the chacha-bhatija (uncle-nephew) duo and the Mahabharat clan would set out for collections. Youth kept wandering, but results never came. Ultimately, the Hon’ble Court had to stay the process. The time and age of youth were wasted. Young people who failed to get jobs were considered unworthy, but the fault was not of the youth. The fault lay with politicians sitting in the government machinery and dishonest people sitting in commissions and boards. Our government had said that we would break the backbone of the copying mafia and also bring their patrons to the ground. We got mafia properties confiscated and recovered money from them.”

The CM also described the poor condition of UP Board examinations before 2017 and said that three months were spent conducting examinations and another three months in declaring results. Then, for the next three months, the admission process continued amid festivals. Children did not even get three months for studies. He asserted, “The SP government, which was an enemy of youth, facilitated copying and left young people unfit for anything.”

CM Yogi remarked, “After becoming CM in 2017, I told officials of the Board of Secondary Education to conduct examinations and declare results within one month. When the response was negative, I told them, ‘Leave your chairs; I will get it done within a month.’ Today, examinations for 56 lakh candidates of the UP Board are completed within 14 days, and results are declared within the next 14 days. Earlier, examinations that started in February continued until the scorching heat of June. Now, examinations are conducted without copying, and results are declared on time. Universities have also been directed to bring reforms. Educational institutions should prepare themselves for students’ skilling, careers, and employment.”

The CM added that these 9.30 lakh youth have benefited Uttar Pradesh as a demographic dividend. He stated, “They have contributed to tripling the state’s economy and per capita income. Previous governments used to play with the future of youth. They distributed jobs through favoritism and money power, but today the happiness visible on the faces of young people shows that their dreams are taking flight without any transactions or recommendations. Youth have succeeded in lifting Uttar Pradesh out of the category of a BIMARU state and making it a top-three state. No government can achieve development or deliver results by neglecting youth.”

The CM pointed out that before 2017 no one came here, but today the world is demanding the youth of Uttar Pradesh. He also referred to the Japanese delegation that recently visited UP. He said, “Such a large delegation of 240 members came to India for the first time. It included senior leaders, officials, and industry and business leaders. They want to provide jobs to the youth of UP in Japan. Germany and Israel are also providing jobs to the youth of UP. Five thousand youth from UP have gone to Israel, where they earn ₹1.50 lakh. They are also sending money home. Arrangements have also been made for their lodging and food. Even when Israel was fighting a war, the youth of UP continued working there.”

CM Yogi remarked, “Before 2017, farmers were afraid to go to their fields. Their motors would be stolen, but now no one steals motors because they know that doing so will bring consequences. Before 2017, people in the government themselves got motors stolen.”

The CM also referred to the poor condition of the power sector before 2017 and stated, “Farmers in Uttar Pradesh receive the highest amount of electricity supply (10 hours). The government also waived electricity bills worth ₹3,000 crore for more than 16 lakh private tubewells. Now the state government bears this cost. For the first time, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received the benefit of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).”

The CM described the plight of sugarcane farmers before 2017 and stated that dues on sugar mills had been pending since 2009. He highlighted, “Between 2007 and 2017, the SP and BSP governments closed 29 sugar mills and sold 21 of them at throwaway prices. A sugar mill in the Gorakhpur division was sold for just ₹3 crore, whereas its scrap alone could have fetched ₹10 crore. The value of that land today is ₹1,000 crore. As a Member of Parliament, I launched an agitation and did not allow the mafia to have its way. The governments of that time used to shut sugar mills. Today, 122 mills are operational.”

CM Yogi added, “No one possesses the capability that Uttar Pradesh has. UP increased its agricultural growth rate from 8 percent to 18 percent. Now it can be taken further to 30 percent. For this, good-quality seeds must be made available. Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park is being started in Lucknow. So far, ₹3.25 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts.”

The CM also referred to various schemes being run for farmers.

CM Yogi remarked, “In 2014-15, Cyclone Hudhud struck, causing untimely excessive rainfall, drought conditions, and heavy rains that disrupted the annual crop cycle. At that time, the Central Government had provided funds through disaster relief. This money could not be distributed until 2017. After becoming Chief Minister, we distributed that money to farmers.”

He added, “Now, in cases of human-wildlife conflict, snakebite, or lightning strikes, farmers, sharecroppers, and their family members are provided assistance of ₹5 lakh within 24 hours. If crops are damaged due to excessive rainfall or drought, crop insurance money may come later, but disaster relief funds are provided to farmers immediately.”

The CM said, “Before 2017 farmers were not even on the government’s agenda, but our government expanded the scope of irrigation as well. The Bansagar Project was completed in 2018. It is providing irrigation facilities to 2.5 lakh hectares of land. Through the Arjun Sahayak Project, irrigation facilities were expanded from Mahoba to Banda. The Saryu National Canal Project, which was initiated in 1972, was completed in 2021. It is providing additional irrigation facilities to 14 lakh hectares of land across 9-10 districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur.”

The CM told the newly appointed Mandi Secretaries, “Improve the mandis. They should be clean and well maintained, with proper waste disposal and painting. Farmers should receive basic facilities and respect, and roads under Mandi Committees should be constructed on time. Sheds should be good and effective. Proper arrangements should be made for procurement of farmers’ produce and payment of MSP. Accelerate efforts to connect mandis with e-NAM. Link farmers with value addition, drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and modern technologies so that their income increases. Your good work will create a sense of reverence among farmers.”

CM Yogi stated, “Uttar Pradesh has the capacity to feed even the country’s 140 crore citizens. There is no shortage of sugar in UP. Uttar Pradesh’s total monthly consumption is 4 lakh tonnes of sugar, while we currently have 28 lakh tonnes of sugar in stock (equivalent to seven months’ supply). When sugar mills start operations from October 15, another 90 lakh tonnes of sugar will be produced.”

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Ravindra, Agriculture Director Tryambak Mani Tripathi, and others were present.