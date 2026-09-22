UP Rise 2026: Youth Ideas Get A Platform At Invertis, 'Brahmabyte Innovations' Takes The Top Spot | AI

Bareilly: To take Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh to the youth, ‘UP Rise-2026’ was organized at Invertis University. A large number of students enthusiastically participated in the program organized on the theme ‘Samvad, Sankalp, Safalta’ and presented their startups and new business ideas.

‘Brahmabyte Innovations and Tech Private Limited’ secured first position in the competition. The program laid special emphasis on youth entrepreneurship, innovation and self-employment. Speakers said that in changing times, youth should not limit themselves to looking only for government or private jobs. They should convert their ideas into business models and also create employment opportunities for others.

Chief Guest Shashank Singh, CEO, Adhyayan Foundation for Policy and Research, inaugurated the program by lighting ceremonial lamp. Interacting directly with the students, he described them as strong foundation of New India. He stated that there is no dearth of new ideas and innovation among the youth. "The need is to believe in your idea, seek the right guidance and bring it to the ground."

A special ‘Shakti Kshetra’ was created at the venue to provide a platform for the creativity of students. Here, students wrote and shared their ideas and dreams for a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh on slips of paper. Youth shared how they wanted to contribute to the state's development through their skills and innovation.

An entertaining activity based on a rotating wheel was also a center of attraction at the program. Students showed particular enthusiasm for the arrangement that had their photographs taken instantly and handed them over. According to the organizers, more than 300 photographs were taken and given to students during the program.

Around 200 students who performed well and actively participated in the program received special gifts. These included diaries, cloth bags, T-shirts and small electronic devices for securely storing data. Mentors who guided the students and the competition judges were also honored with mementos, coffee mugs, and certificates. The venue was decorated with 12 promotional panels, six large promotional boards, 10 direction signboards and a grand entrance gate.

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Program also emphasized developing leadership skills among students. Four university students, Mishthi, Ashu Gupta, Annu Gangwar and Sachin Gangwar, were appointed as college representatives. All four students played an active role, from registration and guest management to stage arrangements and conducting the program.

In the competition, the business ideas of students and young entrepreneurs were evaluated based on innovation, utility and their potential for employment generation. ‘Brahmabyte Innovations and Tech Private Limited’ impressed the judges and secured the winner’s title. ‘Travel Dekho’ secured the second position, while ‘SS Parts Planet Private Limited’ stood third. Through the event, the youth received a message to turn their ideas into businesses, develop leadership skills, and move toward self-employment.