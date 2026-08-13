UP Revenue Courts Clear Over 10.96 Lakh Mutation Cases, Pending Land Disputes Reduced Through Special Drives | X

Lucknow, August 13: Under the Uttar Pradesh government's policy of swift justice and effective resolution of public grievances under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the process of disposing of pending cases in revenue courts is being continuously accelerated. The impact of regular government-level monitoring and special drives is reflected in the figures for the disposal of revenue cases.

Under Section 24, related to demarcation/measurement, 28,556 cases were pending as of December 31, 2025. From January 1 to July 31, 2026, 91,472 new cases were received, of which 39,645 cases were disposed of. At present, 80,383 cases are pending. The number of pending cases that are more than 5 years old is just 24. Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Amethi and Mathura are among the districts with the highest number of pending cases under Section 24.

Large-scale disposal was also carried out under Section 34, related to mutation/registration of names. As of December 31, 2025, 48,910 cases were pending. Between January 1 and July 31, 2026, 14,70,133 cases were instituted, of which 10,96,814 cases were disposed of. Meanwhile, 2,21,667 cases were disposed of during the special drive conducted from June 15 to 25, 2026, for the disposal of mutation cases pending for more than 45 days.

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Under Section 80, related to cases concerning change in land use, 28,797 cases were received from January 1 to July 31, 2026, while 49,855 cases were disposed of. The number of pending cases that are more than five years old has been recorded as zero.

The Yogi government is placing special emphasis on the swift disposal of old and pending cases in revenue courts. The figures show that the pace of disposal of pending cases has increased through special drives, regular reviews, and technology-based monitoring.

The Yogi government's objective is to ensure the early disposal of pending cases, time-bound justice for the general public, and a transparent and convenient system for revenue-related matters.