UP Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 BJP Wins 8 Seats, SP Secures 2 Unopposed As BSP Loses Representation | AI Representational Image

Lucknow: The BJP has won eight of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured the remaining two, with all candidates elected unopposed. Polling scheduled for October 16 was rendered unnecessary after the scrutiny of nomination papers and the withdrawal deadline left exactly 10 valid candidates in the fray.

Two independent candidates had their nomination papers rejected during scrutiny, and no candidate withdrew from the contest. The returning officer subsequently formally declared all 10 candidates elected unopposed.

BJP and SP candidates elected

The BJP candidates elected to the Upper House are Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh, party's OBC Morcha chief Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

The SP's two successful candidates are senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, an executive associated with Reliance Industries.

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BSP loses Rajya Sabha representation

The terms of the outgoing Rajya Sabha members end on November 25. Of the 10 seats falling vacant, eight were held by the BJP, one by the SP and one by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The outcome reflects the current strength of the parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with the BJP-led alliance securing eight seats and the SP winning two. The BSP's representation in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh will come to an end.

The newly elected members received their election certificates at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

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Prakash Pal outlines parliamentary priorities

Speaking after receiving his certificate, BJP leader Prakash Pal said he had been handling various responsibilities in the party for the past 36 years and would now raise issues concerning the people of Uttar Pradesh and the country in Parliament.

"Today, the BJP has won eight of the 10 seats. This trend will continue until the Assembly elections. The BJP will win 80 per cent of the seats, while the INDIA alliance will get 20 per cent," he said.