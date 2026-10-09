 BJP Leader Creates Ruckus Over Chair On Stage At Maihar Event, VIDEO Goes Viral
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BJP Leader Creates Ruckus Over Chair On Stage At Maihar Event, VIDEO Goes Viral

A video of BJP district convener Vishwanath Tiwari creating a ruckus over a chair during a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha programme in Maihar went viral on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Tiwari was denied a seat on the stage. He reportedly argued with party leaders and used abusive language before being persuaded to stay.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
BJP Leader Creates Ruckus Over Chair On Stage At Maihar Event, VIDEO Goes Viral
BJP Leader Creates Ruckus Over Chair On Stage At Maihar Event, VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a BJP leader creating a ruckus over a chair during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha programme in Maihar district went viral on social media on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday after BJP district convener Vishwanath Tiwari was not given a chair on the stage. He reportedly argued with party leaders and used abusive language before attempting to leave the venue. Other leaders eventually persuaded him to stay and arranged a seat for him on the stage.

BJP Leader Creates Ruckus

The programme was organised on Maa Sharda Temple Road in Maihar district headquarters. Local MLA Shrikant Chaturvedi and other BJP workers inaugurated the event by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the programme virtually and addressed the gathering.

During the event, Tiwari expressed his displeasure in front of the leaders and officials present at the venue. A heated argument broke out between him and some of the people seated on the stage.

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Video Goes Viral

In the viral video, Tiwari can reportedly be heard using abusive language while expressing his anger over the seating arrangement.

The incident created an awkward situation at the venue for some time as other BJP leaders tried to calm him down and resolve the matter.

Several public representatives, government officials, BJP office-bearers and local residents attended the programme.

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