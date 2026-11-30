Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority | X @Yamunaresidents

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has taken another step towards emerging as a major investment and industrial hub in the country. To promote private investment and develop modern business facilities in the state, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has adopted the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme-2025. Following in-principle approval by the board, the authority will now identify sectors for the scheme. The process of planning plots and preparing the scheme brochure will also begin soon.

The initiative of the Yogi government aims to develop modern business parks in the state with private sector participation. These parks will accommodate companies from the IT, ITES, Global Capability Centre (GCC), startup, research and development, and other service sectors. This is expected to encourage new companies to set up operations in the state and generate additional employment opportunities.

Under the scheme, private developers will be given the opportunity to develop business parks. A minimum land parcel of 10 acres has been prescribed for this purpose. Projects will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. Developers will be granted a concession period of 45 years, which can be extended by another 45 years subject to prescribed conditions.

The scheme also lays down financial and technical eligibility criteria for selecting investors. Investors with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore and an average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore over the preceding three financial years will be eligible. Experience in project development and management in the relevant sector will also be mandatory.

Under the scheme, at least 50 percent of the business park area will be earmarked for IT, ITES, GCC and knowledge-based activities. A maximum of 10 percent of the area may be allocated for food courts, retail outlets and other essential facilities. The scheme also provides for the development of facilities for training and skill development.

This arrangement will enable companies to access office spaces, parking, internal roads, electricity, water and other essential facilities within a single campus. It will make it easier for companies to establish and operate their businesses.

The scheme also provides for revenue sharing between the government and private developers. Under this arrangement, norms such as a 5 percent upfront land premium and 7 percent revenue sharing have been prescribed. Developers will be selected through a competitive bidding process.

The Yogi Adityanath government is focused on creating a conducive investment environment in the state while extending industrial development to new sectors. Alongside the development of expressways, airports and industrial corridors, this initiative to establish modern business parks is expected to help attract investment in the IT and service sectors and further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position as a preferred investment destination.