Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Agra/Lucknow, November 29: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is according the highest priority not only to accelerating development projects but also to matters related to education, youth and public welfare. In keeping with this commitment, a solution will be worked out regarding the Agra College playground and the Agra Metro project.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay clarified that the future of nearly 19,000 students of Agra College and their sports activities are of paramount importance to the government. Any neglect of students’ interests will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

Yogendra Upadhyay said, “The Agra College playground is linked to the sporting talent and future of thousands of students, while the Agra Metro is an important project for the city’s development. The Yogi government does not consider development and student welfare to be in conflict with each other. The government’s priority is to ensure that development works continue while the academic and sports-related facilities of students also remain safe.

The Minister said, “The measurement exercise proposed for Monday is welcome.’ It will help bring the actual status of the land and all related facts to light in a transparent manner. If there are any misunderstandings or differences of opinion between the college administration and Metro officials, these will be resolved through relevant documents and mutual dialogue. The government wants all facts to be impartially examined before arriving at any conclusion.”

Yogendra Upadhyay stated, “Ensuring the use of the Agra College playground for students’ sports activities is a priority for the government. Metro officials have been instructed to take full account of the college’s sports facilities and the requirements of students during construction work. If sports activities have been affected by the construction work, options for ensuring immediate alternative sports arrangements for students will also be considered.”

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The Minister added, “A practical solution would be worked out through dialogue with the college management, teachers, student representatives and Metro officials. This issue is not about politics or allegations and counter-allegations; it concerns the future and facilities of thousands of students. Therefore, the government will take a decision on the basis of facts and public interest rather than under any political pressure.”

Yogendra Upadhyay said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the fundamental basis of the state government’s working approach is to protect public interest alongside development. Expressways, airports, metro and other infrastructure projects are being rapidly advanced across the state. At the same time, the interests of education, sports and youth are also being accorded priority.”

He reiterated that the construction of the Agra Metro is important for the city’s development, but the sports rights of students will not be allowed to be neglected in its name. While respecting the interests of both sides, the government will ensure a solution that maintains the pace of development and also provides the students of Agra College with full opportunities to nurture and advance their sporting talents.