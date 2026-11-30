MoUs For Massive Investment Worth ₹17,650 Crore Emerge As A Major Attraction | ANI

Gorakhpur, November 29: MoUs for massive investments worth ₹17,650 crore were a major attraction at GIDA's (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority) 37th Foundation Day ceremony. In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the ceremony stage, representatives of 5 companies exchanged MoUs with GIDA Chief Executive Officer Vishal Kumar for their proposed investment projects. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The investment coming to the region would become a new foundation for development and youth employment."

Congratulating the investors and the GIDA administration on the investment MoUs, the Chief Minister said, "The implementation of these new investment projects would help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’."

He said that Uttar Pradesh would have to become developed and self-reliant for India to become developed and self-reliant. He assured the investors that the government stood with them to take their action plans forward.

Through the MoUs signed on Sunday, a massive capital investment of ₹17,650 crore will be made primarily in employment-generating sectors such as green energy (green ammonia), pharmaceutical manufacturing, metal processing, distillery and fish feed production. This initiative will not only give fresh momentum to the Purvanchal economy but also open new avenues of direct and indirect employment for thousands of local youth.

Among the MoUs signed on Sunday, Sanjay Dhawan, on behalf of ACME, signed an MoU for the highest investment of ₹16,000 crore for a green energy (green ammonia) project.

In addition, Parmanand Chand, on behalf of Symbiotic Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., signed an MoU for ₹500 crore for a pharmaceutical manufacturing project; Abhishek Agarwal, on behalf of Arbit Group, for ₹500 crore for an iron, steel and aluminium wheel-rolling project; Abhinandan Jain, on behalf of SR Mothers Nature Distilleries, for ₹500 crore for a distillery project; and AV Subramanyam and Srinivas Taintali, on behalf of Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt. Ltd., for ₹150 crore for a fish feed project.

An MoU was also signed during the ceremony, in the presence of the Chief Minister, with the Center of Excellence at MPIT (Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology) to promote AI innovation at GIDA. The Center’s CEO Ayush Chaurasia, along with CP Agarwal of Gallant Ispat, Vinay Singh of Kayan Distilleries and Ved Prakash of Technoplast, exchanged the MoU.

Five new investors received land allotment letters at GIDA’s Foundation Day ceremony. Abhinav Kumar Singh of Alinpro Industries Private Limited received one to set up a unit for stitched and fabric-based utility products; Atul Singh of Girvana Foods and Agroindustries for a unit producing all types of ghee; Shweta Mishra of Shashiblesh Enterprises for a unit manufacturing plastic-molded furniture and household goods; Sajib Khan, for IK Foods and Beverages, for a unit manufacturing packaged drinking water and plastic PET bottles; and Ramakant Yadav for setting up an automated flour mill.

GIDA also organized a three-day Trade Show and ODOC Fest on the occasion of its 37th Foundation Day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated them on the first day. During the event, he visited stalls showcasing GIDA products, ODOP products, and various cuisines at the Trade Show and ODOC Fest, encouraging the entrepreneurs.

The Trade Show stalls showcased GIDA’s and the state’s industrial progress, while the ODOC Fest presented the state’s rich culinary culture.

The CM also inaugurated the buyer-seller meet and greeted participants from India and abroad, posing for photographs with them.

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the products displayed here were a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s new strength. He urged GIDA and the district administration to bring members of the public, as well as schoolchildren, to the Trade Show and ODOC Fest so they could see the products on display.

Beneficiaries and students trained at NIELIT also received the personal attention of CM Yogi on the stage. The Chief Minister handed over allotment letters to Alok Kumar Yadav, an allottee of an EWS building, and Shubham Dwivedi, an allottee of an LIG building. He distributed toolkits to Gyanati Devi, a beneficiary of the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, and Gauri, a beneficiary of the ODOP scheme.

He also presented symbolic loan cheques of ₹10 lakh to Manoj Kumar Gupta for a readymade garment business, ₹16 lakh to Preeti Shukla for a litti-chokha business, and ₹5 lakh to Rajkumar for a paper plate and cup industry. On this occasion, certificates were distributed to NIELIT GIDA Center trainees Aditya Shukla, Priya and Nisha Bharti.

At the Foundation Day ceremony, CM Yogi also launched the Chakbhop Residential Scheme, spread over 113.54 acres in GIDA Sector-25 near the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, at a cost of ₹463 crore. Under the scheme, 855 plots measuring 90 to 300 square meters will be allotted. Construction of 86 EWS and 86 LIG buildings is also proposed.

CM Yogi inaugurated 19 civil works worth ₹126.23 crore and 21 electrical and other works worth ₹62.61 crore. On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stones for 44 development works worth ₹272.30 crore and 20 electrical and other works worth ₹41.18 crore.

In all, the Chief Minister inaugurated 40 projects worth ₹188.84 crore and laid the foundation stones for 64 projects worth ₹313.47 crore. Thus, the CM presented a gift of 104 projects worth ₹502 crore.

Expansion of the road network featured prominently among the inaugurated works. Construction of 9-meter, 12-meter and 18-meter-wide roads, drains and culverts in GIDA Sector-25 was inaugurated. In addition, the RCC box culvert on the 60-meter-wide road in Sectors 27 and 28 was dedicated to the public and entrepreneurs.

The waste collection center built in Sector-26 at a cost of ₹4.06 crore and the Chief Executive Officer’s residence and boundary wall built in Sector-7 at a cost of ₹4.96 crore were also inaugurated. Road connectivity was also given prominence among the projects for which foundation stones were laid.

These included the construction of 30-meter, 45-meter, and 60-meter-wide roads, drains, and culverts in Sectors 5, 6A, 7, and 8 of the Dhuriyapar Industrial Area.

Foundation stones were also laid for the main roads connecting Sakardeiya and Harpur villages, as well as for GIDA’s site office in Dhuriyapar. Foundation stones were also laid for the construction of RCC drains and culverts in the Transport Nagar of GIDA Sector-22 (Phases 1 and 2), and for installing drain slabs and W-metal beams for safety in Sectors 27 and 28 (Plastic Park).

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 33/11 kV power substation built in Industrial Sector-4 of Dhuriyapar at a cost of ₹8.47 crore, as well as the 33 kV power line from Sector-27 to Sector-9 (Institutional), built at a cost of ₹8.47 crore. The upgradation of power lines and work on an underground water supply pipeline in Transport Nagar (Sector-22), Sector-13 and Sector-15 were also inaugurated.

Works to expand electricity infrastructure were also included among the projects for which foundation stones were laid.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of a new 33/11 kV power substation in Industrial Sector-5 of Dhuriyapar at a cost of ₹9.20 crore, as well as for the shifting of 33 kV feeder lines.

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