UP Prepares 57.62 Crore Saplings For Mega Plantation Mahayagya 2026 Drive On July 12 | X-@myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 8: The Forest Department has completed all preparations for Plantation Mahayagya (July 12, 2026), under which 35 crore saplings will be planted, as well as for other special plantation events. For this, 57.62 crore saplings have been prepared in more than 2,600 nurseries across the state. Of these, 52.46 crore saplings have been prepared in Forest Department nurseries, 1.55 crore in Horticulture Department nurseries, 44 lakh in Sericulture Department nurseries, and 3.17 crore in private nurseries.

Preparations for plantation drive

For the plantation campaign, saplings are being distributed to all departments, districts, and divisions through 1,939 Forest Department nurseries, 146 Horticulture Department nurseries, 55 Sericulture Department nurseries, and 499 private nurseries.

Departments of both the Central and State Governments will jointly plant 35 crore saplings this year. The nodal department, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, will undertake the highest plantation of more than 15 crore saplings. The Rural Development Department will plant 10 crore saplings, the Agriculture Department 3.25 crore, the Horticulture Department 1.50 crore, the Panchayati Raj Department 1.22 crore, and the Revenue Department 1 crore saplings. The Central Government's Railways will plant 12 lakh saplings, while the Ministry of Defence will plant 7 lakh saplings.

Nursery-wise sapling details

Department-wise plantation targets

"A total of 57.62 crore saplings have been prepared in nurseries for Plantation Mahayagya-2026. Continuous distribution of saplings is being carried out division-wise, district-wise, and department-wise for the event to be held on July 12. Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this Mahayagya will be unprecedented through public participation and the collective efforts of all departments."