Chitrakoot: CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Financial Aid, Housing Benefits To Scheme Beneficiaries

Chitrakoot, July 8: CM Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques and other assistance to beneficiaries of various Government schemes in Chitrakoot. The beneficiaries included those associated with the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Medhavi Samman Yojana, Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, and other schemes.
CM Yuva Udyami Yojana
Shri Vijay Kumar - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh (Mobile Repairing)
Kumari Satyam Mishra - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh (Paper Plate Making)
Under Poshan Abhiyan and Saksham Anganwadi Kendra
Mrs Mamta Soni - Smartphone (for implementation of departmental schemes)
Mrs Aakriti Sharma - Smartphone (for implementation of departmental schemes)
Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)
Mrs Sangeeta - Key to the sanctioned house
Mrs Shiv Kumari - Key to the sanctioned house
Medhavi Samman Yojana
Shri Bappa Rawal Singh - Cheque of Rs 1 lakh
Kumari Manashi Tiwari - Cheque of Rs 1 lakh
Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana
Mrs Munni Devi - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh
Ex-Gratia Assistance under Natural Disaster Relief
Mrs Aarti - Cheque of Rs 4 lakh