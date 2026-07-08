Chitrakoot: CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Financial Aid, Housing Benefits To Scheme Beneficiaries | X

Chitrakoot, July 8: CM Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques and other assistance to beneficiaries of various Government schemes in Chitrakoot. The beneficiaries included those associated with the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Medhavi Samman Yojana, Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, and other schemes.

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CM Yuva Udyami Yojana

Shri Vijay Kumar - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh (Mobile Repairing)

Kumari Satyam Mishra - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh (Paper Plate Making)

Under Poshan Abhiyan and Saksham Anganwadi Kendra

Mrs Mamta Soni - Smartphone (for implementation of departmental schemes)

Mrs Aakriti Sharma - Smartphone (for implementation of departmental schemes)

Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Mrs Sangeeta - Key to the sanctioned house

Mrs Shiv Kumari - Key to the sanctioned house

Medhavi Samman Yojana

Shri Bappa Rawal Singh - Cheque of Rs 1 lakh

Kumari Manashi Tiwari - Cheque of Rs 1 lakh

Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana

Mrs Munni Devi - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh

Ex-Gratia Assistance under Natural Disaster Relief

Mrs Aarti - Cheque of Rs 4 lakh