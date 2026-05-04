UP Power Sector Transformed Under Yogi Government, Rural Electrification Reaches Nearly 3 Lakh Hamlets

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, significant changes have taken place in the energy sector in Uttar Pradesh over the past 9 years. The Yogi government has worked at multiple levels to strengthen the power system, the impact of which is now visible in every village. Improvements in electricity supply, generation capacity, distribution systems, and consumer services have placed Uttar Pradesh among the leading states in the country.

Not only this, but from villages to cities and industries, widespread improvements in the power system have strengthened both public life and economic activities.

Before 2017, electricity had reached only about 1.28 lakh hamlets in the state, but now this number has increased to nearly 3 lakh. The Yogi government has set a target to provide electricity not only to large villages but also to small hamlets.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed to ensure electrification of hamlets with a minimum of 5 households, accelerating the effort to provide electricity to every home.

The expansion in the energy sector under the Yogi government can be understood from the fact that the number of consumers in the state has increased from around 1 crore 80 lakh earlier to 3 crore 72 lakh now. In the last four years alone, about 40 to 45 lakh new connections have been given. Through the Jhatpat portal, the process of getting new connections has been made easier and more transparent.

The level of electricity supply has also improved significantly under the Yogi government. Cities are receiving 24-hour power supply, rural areas are getting 20 to 24 hours, and even remote villages are receiving 18 to 22 hours of electricity. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in the country in terms of peak demand, with the state currently meeting a demand of 27,000 MW, which is expected to reach 31,000 MW.

The government has also focused on improving the quality of power distribution. In the past four years, around 30 lakh electricity poles have been replaced and lakhs of transformers have been upgraded.

Due to pre-monsoon and post-monsoon campaigns, in the year 2025-26, there has been an 80 percent reduction in power transformer damage and about a 48 percent reduction in damage to large distribution transformers. This has significantly reduced problems like tripping and faults.

Smart metering has been rapidly implemented to ensure revenue transparency and consumer convenience. Around 84 lakh smart meters have been installed in the state, and feeder metering has achieved about 95 percent progress. This has helped curb electricity theft and improve the billing system.

At the same time, energy sales in the state have reached 1.27 lakh million units, while the connected load has crossed 84,000 MW. There has been an 80 percent increase in electricity load and a 63 percent rise in energy sales. The total contracted generation capacity of the state currently stands at 55,860 MW, including both thermal and hydropower.

Uttar Pradesh is now rapidly advancing not only in conventional energy but also in renewable energy. The state has secured a top position in the Green Energy Corridor project.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, more than 4.60 lakh rooftop solar plants have been installed, with a total capacity of 1560 MW. The state is also emerging as a leader in solar energy production and installation. The capital Lucknow has become the fastest-performing city in this direction.

Since 2017, 765 new 33/11 kV substations have been established in the state, and the capacity of 2,455 substations has been increased. This expansion has helped make electricity supply more stable and reliable. While after independence there were only three major substations, new substations are now being continuously added.

The Yogi government is providing free electricity to farmers’ private tube wells. In addition, under the electricity bill relief scheme, concessions have been given on pending bills and relief has also been provided in revenue assessment amounts in cases of electricity theft.

In this way, in the 9 years of the Yogi government, the power system in Uttar Pradesh has undergone extensive improvemen