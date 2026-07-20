UP Power Sector Transformation: Yogi Govt Ensures 24x7 Electricity Supply Across State | X

Lucknow, July 20: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh's power sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past nine years. Before 2017, prolonged power cuts were a common occurrence across the state, whereas today, power supply exceeding the prescribed schedule is being ensured in all 75 districts, from cities to villages. Despite intense heat, humidity, heavy rainfall, and adverse weather conditions, the people of the state are receiving continuous electricity, providing major relief to daily life, agriculture, trade, and industry.

During the tenure of the Yogi Government, extensive reforms have been undertaken at all three levels - generation, transmission, and distribution - to strengthen the power sector. As a result, electricity supply in the state has become more reliable, transparent, and consumer-centric than before. The government's objective is not only to provide electricity but also to ensure safe, quality, and uninterrupted power supply.

Before 2017, the provision was for an average electricity supply of 17 hours at district headquarters, 12 hours at tehsil headquarters, and only 11 hours in rural areas. However, prolonged power cuts continued even during the scheduled supply period. Moreover, during the previous governments, uninterrupted electricity supply was available only in a few selected VIP districts, while people in most districts suffered from long power outages.

The Yogi Government completely changed this system by implementing a uniform, improved electricity supply across the state. At present, the prescribed schedule provides for 24 hours of electricity supply at district headquarters, 21.30 hours at tehsil headquarters, and 18 hours in rural areas. Notably, electricity supply is now being provided beyond the prescribed schedule, from villages to metropolitan cities.

The Yogi Government has also set a new record in meeting the state's growing electricity demand. While the state's maximum peak demand stood at 12,327 megawatts in 2014 and reached 16,110 megawatts in 2017, Uttar Pradesh is now continuously achieving new milestones. On June 24, 2026, the state successfully met a record peak demand of 32,673 megawatts.

At the same time, teams from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited are conducting regular maintenance and inspections across the state to ensure a continuous, high-quality power supply.

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Even under challenging conditions such as rainfall, strong winds, and adverse weather, electricity personnel remain deployed in the field with complete dedication and commitment. Their objective is to ensure safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers under all circumstances.

Senior officers across the state are continuously inspecting substations and reviewing the power supply system. During these inspections, officials have been directed to ensure the quality and uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers under all circumstances.

To reduce incidents of tripping and faults, regular pruning and trimming of tree branches coming into contact with power lines is being carried out so that the electricity supply remains uninterrupted even during the monsoon season.

Departmental electrical personnel are performing necessary maintenance at night to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the day. This minimizes inconvenience to consumers and makes the power supply system more effective. In view of the monsoon season, the Power Department has also issued instructions for strict compliance with safety standards.

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All field personnel have been directed to wear safety equipment when performing maintenance work to prevent electrical accidents. Officers have been instructed to conduct regular field visits in their respective areas and ensure that necessary repair and maintenance work is completed on time.

UPPCL Director (Distribution) Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi stated, "The entire team is continuously working in rain as well as extreme heat to resolve local issues in the distribution area. One hundred percent of individual consumer grievances, as well as line and feeder-related issues, are being resolved."