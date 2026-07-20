Yogi Govt's Mini Nandini Scheme Boosts Rural Entrepreneurship In UP | X

Lucknow, July 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana is proving to be not merely a government scheme for rural youth but a means of transforming lives. Shivam Singh, a resident of Sandwa Chandika village in Pratapgarh, is a living example of this. Five years ago, his father came across an injured indigenous cow. The family began caring for it with dedication, and that act of Goseva eventually became the foundation of their success. Later, they benefited from the Yogi Government's Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, established a modern dairy, and today that journey has earned the family an annual income of more than Rs 20 lakh, ownership of 25 bovines, and recognition as dairy entrepreneurs who are also providing employment to other people in their village.

Shivam recalled that his father, Rakesh Singh, found an injured indigenous cow on the roadside and brought it home, where the family cared for it. While looking after the cow, both father and son gradually developed a deep interest in cattle rearing. Over time, the number of bovines kept increasing until it reached 25. During this period, they learned about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana on YouTube.

Shivam applied for the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana. After being selected, he received a loan of Rs 5 lakh. He brought 10 high-quality Sahiwal and Gir breed cows from Rajasthan. At present, his dairy produces around 110 liters of milk every day, taking his annual income to more than Rs 20 lakh. Shivam mentioned that by availing the benefits of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheme, he is preparing to further expand his business. Along with this, he also plans to provide employment opportunities to people in his village and nearby areas.

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From the very beginning, Shivam has adopted better technology in his dairy, resulting in the birth of high-quality female calves and promoting the conservation and development of indigenous cow breeds. His next goal is to produce ghee and other value-added dairy products from pure A2 milk and establish a distinct identity in the market. At the same time, he intends to work on a large scale towards the breed development of high-quality indigenous cattle.

Shivam Singh's story demonstrates, "When dedication to service, modern technology, and the right government scheme come together, rural youth can achieve remarkable success while staying in their villages. What began with the care of an injured indigenous cow has today evolved into a model of self-reliance, employment generation and rural prosperity, inspiring other young people across the state to take up animal husbandry and dairy entrepreneurship."