UP Power Sector Review: Officials Told To Ensure Faster Connections & Better Services | X

Lucknow, August 18: To accelerate industrial and commercial activities in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government has taken stringent measures to make the electricity connection process faster and more transparent. In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, issued strict instructions to officials during a review meeting on the power sector.

He said that promoting industrial and business activities is one of the government's key priorities. Therefore, applications for electricity connections received through platforms such as the Nivesh Mitra Portal should be disposed of at the earliest.

The UPPCL Chairman said, “Providing electricity connections is our responsibility, and delays are unacceptable. If complaints regarding delays are received, strict action will be taken.”

Reviewing the functioning of power utilities, he directed that complaints regarding reluctance or delays in providing electricity connections would not only invite action but also vigilance inquiries against the responsible officials. Stressing the speedy disposal of pending cases on the Jhatpat and Nivesh Mitra portals, he instructed officials to monitor the status of each application and, wherever necessary, contact applicants immediately to resolve pending matters.

During the meeting, the UPPCL Chairman reviewed the power supply situation in urban, tehsil, and rural areas, feeder meter data, and various distribution-related performance parameters. He instructed officials to regularly analyse feeder-level data and take immediate corrective measures wherever shortcomings are identified.

He also reviewed the progress of special camps being organised for electricity bill corrections.

Officials were directed to maximise on-the-spot resolution of consumers’ billing-related complaints through these camps so that consumers do not have to make unnecessary visits to offices. He also reviewed the action being taken in areas and feeders with high line losses and instructed officials to prepare feeder-wise action plans and ensure regular follow-up action.

The Chairman reviewed the status of centralised material tenders in distribution corporations, damaged distribution transformers, and action taken against personnel found responsible for such cases. He also directed officials to expedite the installation of fuse sets on distribution transformers with capacities below 100 kVA.

He said that targets related to revenue enhancement, reduction of line losses, improved billing, effective monitoring of smart meters, and better consumer services can only be achieved when accountability is ensured at every level.

He instructed officials to regularly monitor targets, adopt a results-oriented approach, and ensure the delivery of better, transparent, and uninterrupted power services to consumers.

Senior officials, including UPPCL Managing Director Nitish Kumar, were present at the review meeting held at Shakti Bhawan.