UP Police Strengthens Forensic Investigation With Advanced Crime Scene Training | X

Lucknow, July 24: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of scientific and technology-driven policing, the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) has taken another significant step towards its implementation. The fifth batch of the institute's 'Crime Scene Management' course has successfully completed its training. During the six-week programme, 94 police officers from various commissionerates and districts of the state were trained in scientific crime scene management, evidence preservation, cyber forensics, and modern investigation techniques.

The objective is to ensure that investigations are based on scientific evidence so that cases can be presented more effectively in court and the conviction rate of offenders can be increased.

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission and former Director General of Police, Dr. Prashant Kumar, remarked, "The fundamental objective of forensic science is to strengthen the justice system by reinforcing investigations."

Also Watch:

He observed, scientific analysis of DNA, fingerprints, and other physical evidence is the most crucial link in identifying criminals and ensuring successful investigations. Therefore, the collection of evidence from the crime scene must be of the highest quality so that it can be presented effectively.

He urged the trained officers to also train other police personnel in their respective districts as Trainers of Trainers (ToT). He added, "The Yogi Government has established this institute with the objective of providing world-class forensic education and developing forensic experts."

Founding Director of UPSIFS, Dr. G.K. Goswami, stated, "Forensic science is the confluence of science and law. The first step towards justice is prepared by the police."

Deputy Inspector General Hemraj Meena expressed gratitude to everyone for the successful conduct of the training programme.

Deputy Director Jitendra Srivastava informed that during the six-week training, participants received practical training in crime scene management, cyber forensics, digital evidence preservation, and modern forensic techniques, enabling them to make scientific investigations more effective in their respective districts.

Deputy Directors Chiranjeeb Mukherjee and Atul Yadav, Dr. Porvi Singh, Vivek Kumar, Dr. Sapna, Dr. Shrutidas Gupta, Dr. Shashya Mishra, Dr. Swapnil, Dr. Palak, RI Shailendra Singh, and others were present at the ceremony.