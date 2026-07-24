Fake Drugs Network Busted In UP, Dehradun Factory Raided; 2 Arrested | X

Lucknow, July 24: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strict policy against the fake medicine trade in Uttar Pradesh, another major success has been achieved in the ongoing campaign. The investigation that began with a sample of fake Flozen medicine recovered in Aminabad, Lucknow, has finally exposed an illegal drug manufacturing factory operating in Dehradun. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Uttar Pradesh, uncovered the entire interstate network based on digital evidence and mobile chats.

In a joint operation with the Crime Branch, Ghaziabad, the FSDA raided the illegal fake medicine manufacturing factory operating in Dehradun and recovered fake medicines, packaging material and modern machinery worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Two accused were arrested during the joint operation, while the search for other members of the gang is underway.

On July 19, 2026, during the investigation of a case registered at Aminabad Police Station, Lucknow, regarding the storage and sale of fake medicines, 43 types of fake medicines were recovered. Based on documents and digital evidence obtained during the initial investigation, the FSDA Headquarters constituted a Special Enforcement Team. By analysing mobile data, WhatsApp chats, packaging patterns and the supply chain, the team began connecting the links of the entire network. During the investigation, it emerged that the gang's main supplier, Rajendra Singh alias Arun Tunda, was present in Ghaziabad. Subsequently, the FSDA's Special Team, with the assistance of the Crime Branch, Ghaziabad, arrested him near KW Mall, Raj Nagar Extension, on July 22.

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Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob stated that the sample of the tablet 'Flozen AA' recovered during the Aminabad operation was found to be spurious (fake) during testing. Meanwhile, the digital examination of the mobile phone of the arrested accused, Rajendra Singh alias Arun Tunda, revealed photographs of fake strips of the Flozen brand, documents related to packaging, and WhatsApp chats concerning machinery. This digital evidence clearly established that the fake medicine recovered in Lucknow and the illegal factory operating in Dehradun were part of the same interstate network. Acting on this lead, the investigation progressed further, leading to a raid on the Dehradun factory and the exposure of the entire syndicate.

The digital forensic examination of the arrested accused's mobile phone revealed several startling facts. WhatsApp chats contained images of fake strips of well-known medicine brands, packaging material, spare parts of machines, and manufacturing-related photographs. The investigation also revealed that deliberate alterations had been made to the packaging, making it difficult for an ordinary customer to identify the products as fake. Based on this evidence, the illegal factory in Dehradun was traced.

Acting on the accused's identification, a joint team of officials from FSDA Uttar Pradesh, Crime Branch Ghaziabad and FSDA Uttarakhand raided the premises located at Devipur New Highway Road, East Hope Town, Dehradun. From one room, officials recovered a modern Alu-Alu packing machine, strip machine, inkjet belt printer, compressor, high-voltage stabiliser, a large quantity of semi-finished tablets and capsules, printed aluminium foil, wrappers and master cartons. The evidence found at the spot made it clear that fake medicines were being manufactured there without any valid license and were being prepared for dispatch to the market after being packed in the packaging of reputed companies.

During the raid, fake packaging material of several well-known medicine brands, including Clavactam-625 and Razo-D Capsules, was recovered. In addition, master cartons and aluminium foil printed with the names of Cipla, Dr. Reddy's, Intas, Lupin, Elder and other leading companies were also found. Officials believe that these medicines were being supplied to markets across different states by falsely presenting them as genuine products.

In this case, Gaurav Tyagi, Rajendra Singh alias Arun Tunda, Vipin Bhatnagar and Vinay Chand have been named as accused. Rajendra Singh alias Arun Tunda and Vinay Chand have been arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 111 relating to organised crime. The search for the remaining accused is underway, and the investigating agencies are also examining the entire financial network and supply chain.

Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob stated, "Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a continuous campaign is being carried out across the state against fake medicines under the 'Zero Tolerance' policy. No gang that endangers public health will be spared. The department will not remain confined to merely seizing fake medicines, but will continue taking action to dismantle the entire network from manufacturing to supply and sale."