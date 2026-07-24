CWG 2026: Ashok Malik Lifts 200kg, Ends Fourth In Men's Para Powerlifting | IANS

Glasgow, July 24: India's Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, finishing fourth with 143.8 points despite producing an impressive best lift of 200kg.

Malik stayed in medal contention throughout the competition but eventually finished behind Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who took the bronze with 153.5 points. Gustin, the defending Commonwealth Games champion and world record holder in the category, managed to fend off the Indian's challenge to secure a podium spot.

Podium finish slips away

England's Mark Swan won the gold medal with 153.9 points after achieving the top lift of 222kg. Nigeria's multiple Paralympic medallist Roland Ezuruike matched Swan on points but had to settle for silver due to countback, with a best lift of 185kg. This event also marked the first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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India's second participant, Parmjeet Kumar, finished seventh with 135.6 points. Scotland's Finlay Davidson came in fifth with 141.4 points, followed by Nigeria's Ibrahim Dauda with 140.1. Kenya's Ngungi Maringa scored 127.0 points, Australia's Daniel Bos had 123.3 points, Cameroon's Belinga Manga achieved 103.9 points, Solomon Islands' Moffet Tolomae got 94.0 points, and Malta's Nick Mercieca rounded out the standings with 92.5 points.

Malik's para-powerlifting career

Ashok Kumar Malik competes in the men's up to 65kg category and comes from Haryana. He is one of India's most experienced para-powerlifters, having represented the country at the Paralympics, Asian Para Games, and World Para Powerlifting Championships.

India's first medal chance

The men's lightweight competition kicked off the para-powerlifting programme at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Athletes were ranked based on a bodyweight-adjusted points system instead of just the weight lifted.

The men's lightweight para-powerlifting event is the first medal opportunity for India, and Ashok Malik came very close to claiming it before his effort ended narrowly short.