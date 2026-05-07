UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Results Declared For Over 15 Lakh Aspirants In Uttar Pradesh |

Lucknow: Under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, another major example of a transparent recruitment process has emerged in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the result of the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2025 for the posts of Sub-Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts was declared.

A total of 15,75,760 candidates had applied for this recruitment process being conducted for 4,543 posts. With the declaration of the result, the wait of lakhs of youth has finally come to an end.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board declared the examination result in accordance with the rules and prescribed procedures. The examination was conducted in four shifts on March 14 and 15, 2026.

Following the complete selection procedure, candidates securing a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject and 50 percent marks overall were considered. Based on merit and reservation criteria, 12,333 candidates have been declared successful for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST).

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Under the Yogi government, continuous emphasis is being laid on making recruitment processes transparent, technologically robust, and time-bound. This is the reason why the confidence of youth in government recruitment has strengthened significantly.

According to the Recruitment Board, the DV/PST process will be conducted in the third week of May. Complete details regarding the same will soon be made available on the Board’s official website.