UP Plans 45-Drain Sewage Control Network To Clean Gomti River In Lucknow Under Namami Gange | X

Lucknow, August 13: The Yogi Government is working extensively to reduce river pollution across Uttar Pradesh. As part of these efforts, a comprehensive action plan has been prepared under the Namami Gange programme to free the Gomti River in Lucknow from sewage pollution. Work is being undertaken to prevent sewage generated in the city from flowing directly into the Gomti through drain tapping, flow diversion, enhancement of sewage treatment capacity and the installation of new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Following a drone survey, 45 drains discharging into the Gomti have been identified. Plans are now being developed to ensure that sewage entering the river through these drains is treated by linking them to various STPs.

Lucknow's estimated population in 2026 is around 45.56 lakh. The city has 110 wards and approximately 7.52 lakh households. Of these, about 4.01 lakh households, or 53.32 percent, are connected to the sewerage network.

Expanding the sewerage network and preventing polluted water from reaching the Gomti through drains remains a major challenge for river conservation.

According to available data, approximately 546.77 MLD (million litres per day) of domestic sewage is generated in Lucknow based on its population, while the actual discharge is about 880.70 MLD. Of this, 690.33 MLD flows through drains and 190.71 MLD through the sewer network.

Executive Director of the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, Joginder Singh, said that keeping rivers clean is a priority for the department. He added that newly identified drains would soon be brought under treatment, helping improve the condition of the Gomti River, which passes through a large part of the city.

A total of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been installed in the city to treat sewage. Their combined treatment capacity is about 629.5 MLD.

Available data indicates a gap between actual sewage discharge and the existing treatment capacity. Therefore, preventing untreated sewage from directly entering the Gomti and ensuring effective utilization of available treatment facilities has become essential.

The Gomti River flows for approximately 30 kilometres through Lucknow. Municipal Corporation records earlier listed 33 drains discharging into the river. Following the drone survey, 12 additional drains were identified, taking the total number of drains flowing into the Gomti to 45.

Out of these 45 drains, approximately 75 MLD of discharge from 12 drains has already been tapped. Five drains were found not to require tapping. The remaining 28 drains, including untapped and partially tapped drains, account for approximately 260 MLD of discharge.

Under the Namami Gange programme, construction of a 39 MLD STP was completed on November 4, 2024. Operation and maintenance of the plant have been underway since November 5, 2024.

In addition, work is in progress to tap one untapped drain and treat 3.5 MLD of sewage at the Barikalan STP. The project is targeted for completion by October 2026.

Similarly, construction is underway to tap two untapped drains and one partially tapped drain and connect them to the 50 MLD Loniyapurwa STP for sewage treatment. This project is expected to be completed by June 2027.

The Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) prepared for the rejuvenation of the Gomti proposes linking drains to different STPs for sewage treatment.

Under the proposal, the remaining 28 untapped and partially tapped drains will be connected through the construction of 160 MLD STP at Basant Kunj, 65 MLD STP at Wazirganj,150 MLD STP at Jiamau, and 65 MLD STP at Neelmatha

The plan also includes a nature-based treatment system at the Mastemau drain, a 750 KLD modular STP at Pipraghat, and a 100 KLD modular STP at Ghaila.

In addition, the action plan includes the upgradation of the Bharwara STP along with necessary repairs to 19 connected drains, and the upgradation of the Daulatganj STP along with repairs to two associated drains.

The report on the integrated rejuvenation plan for the Gomti River was submitted to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), New Delhi, on May 6, 2026.

Once the proposed works are implemented, efforts to tap overflowing and currently untapped drains will move forward, helping reduce sewage pollution in the river.