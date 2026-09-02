UP Outsourced Employees Welcome UPCOS Portal, Call It A Step Towards Transparency & Social Security | X

Lucknow, September 2: There is growing enthusiasm and confidence among employees over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative for the welfare of outsourced personnel. Outsourced personnel have described the UPCOS portal as a major step towards ensuring transparency, timely remuneration and social security. They said, "The availability of facilities such as recruitment, joining, government benefits, EPF-ESIC, leave and grievance redressal on a single platform will resolve problems that have persisted for years and provide assurance of respect and rights."

Anjani Kumar, a pump operator with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation who received a cheque from Chief Minister Yogi, said, "The Yogi government is thinking very positively about people like us. Under previous governments, we had to do the same work for ₹2,000-4,000. Today, the Yogi government has brought a major change in our lives. Insurance facilities had never been provided before. Earlier, wages were also very low. The new changes will bring economic improvement to all of us. I want to thank CM Yogi and the state government for this."

Ram Kumar, who works as a gardener on an outsourcing basis in the Secretariat, said that no government had ever thought about our insurance until now. This government has worked to secure our families by providing insurance facilities. The wage increase will make it possible to provide better education for our children. Earlier, we had to run our households on ₹10,000-11,000, but now we will receive wages of up to ₹20,000. Yogi government's decision will now make it easier to run our households.

Raju Kannaujiya, a pump operator with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said that the launch of the UPCOS portal and website will certainly bring transparency. I am very happy to receive the cheque from CM Yogi. Our salary will now be credited directly to our bank accounts, and there will also be insurance for our security. This initiative of the Yogi government is commendable.

Sarita, an outsourced employee in the Secretariat Administration Department, said she has no bounds to her happiness after receiving a cheque from CM Yogi. This government has done a great job by providing security, from wages to healthcare. We are now being taken care of more than under previous governments.

Santish Chandra Chauhan, who works at KGMU, said that the formation of UPCOS is a historic initiative. It will provide security and respect to outsourced personnel. There will be transparency in all matters, including wages, leave, funds, and other issues.

Uday Pratap Singh, who works at KGMU, said that the digital system will bring transparency. Previous governments had only exploited us. We will now be able to pay our children's fees on time. Treatment will also become easier, while insurance will provide security to our families. He expressed his gratitude to CM Yogi for this.