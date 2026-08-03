UP Monsoon Session: Opposition Raises Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegations, BJP Hits Back | x

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed noisy scenes on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday as the opposition raised the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, forcing the Chair to adjourn proceedings for 15 minutes.

The Samajwadi Party moved an adjournment motion under Rule 105, alleging financial irregularities and corruption in connection with the alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. As Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya rose to respond, SP members trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a detailed discussion on the issue.

With the uproar continuing, Chairman Manvendra Singh adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

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Moving the adjournment motion, Leader of the Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav and SP member Kiran Pal Kashyap said stealing donations offered at a place of worship was a serious offence and alleged that the police investigation had been inadequate. They claimed that only lower-level individuals had been proceeded against while a comprehensive and impartial probe had not been conducted.

Lal Bihari Yadav alleged that 12 of the 15 members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were associated with the RSS, while the remaining three represented the Uttar Pradesh government. He claimed the absence of an independent investigation had led to public anger over the alleged theft.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: On the proceedings in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (@pramodtiwari700) says, "Many of my colleagues and I raised the issue of the alleged theft of donations and offerings made to Lord Ram, and it began during the Ram Temple's… pic.twitter.com/vMV9VnQzHN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2026

Responding to the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya rejected the allegations and accused the Samajwadi Party of politicising the issue.

"Those who did not contribute even a single rupee towards the construction of the Ram Temple are now talking about theft of donations," Maurya said. He also questioned the opposition over funds collected in the name of the Babri Masjid movement and accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of having worked against Hindu temples in the past.

Referring to the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in 1992, Maurya said, "We are proud of the demolition of the structure in 1992." He also launched a political attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying it would face the consequences in the future.

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In another matter, MLC Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel urged the government to extend the cashless medical treatment scheme to teachers, non-teaching employees and retired teachers. Maurya assured the House that the government would consider the demand.

The Legislative Assembly, meanwhile, was adjourned for the day after members paid tributes to sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Alim Badi, who recently passed away. Speaker Satish Mahana led the House in offering condolences, observing that Alim Badi had served the people with dedication. Members observed a two-minute silence in his memory before the Assembly was adjourned as a mark of respect.