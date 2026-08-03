Rajasthan Becomes 1st State To Execute Rare Earth Exploration Licence For Critical Minerals

Rajasthan signs India’s first exploration licence for Rare Earth Elements in the Navatala-Devigarh block spread across Balotra and Jodhpur districts. | AI Representational Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to execute an exploration license for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and associated minerals. This is being taken as a significant milestone in India's efforts to secure critical mineral resources essential for emerging technologies and strategic industries.

The state government has signed the country's first exploration license agreement for a block awarded through auction with M/s Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. (CMPDI), paving the way for scientific exploration of rare earth deposits in western Rajasthan.

The license covers a 207.63 sq km area in the Navatala-Devigarh region, spread across Pachpadra and Shergarh tehsils in Balotra and Jodhpur districts, where preliminary investigations have indicated the presence of valuable Rare Earth Elements including Lanthanum, Cerium, Praseodymium and Neodymium, which are considered critical for a wide range of high-technology applications.

The development follows the Centre's decision to launch auctions for exploration licences as part of its strategy to accelerate the exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals. While the Union government initiated auctions for critical mineral blocks in 2024, the first phase of exploration licence auctions commenced in 2025. The Navatala-Devigarh block emerged as the country's first REE exploration licence to be successfully auctioned.

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Following CMPDI's successful bid, the Rajasthan government executed the exploration licence agreement, making it the first such contract signed under the new auction regime.

Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Mines, Aparna Arora said Rajasthan has become the first state in India to execute an exploration licence for an auctioned block. She said the achievement represents a major step towards strengthening the country's critical mineral ecosystem.

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"Rare Earth Elements are indispensable for strategic sectors such as electric vehicles, defence, space technology, renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics and telecommunications. The execution of this exploration licence will accelerate scientific exploration of these critical minerals while attracting private investment and reinforcing India's critical mineral security," Arora said.

The latest achievement further strengthens Rajasthan's position as the country's leading mining state as the state has already emerged as the top performer in the auction of major mineral blocks.