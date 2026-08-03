Brij Bhushan Acquittal Sparks Buzz Over Political Comeback Ahead Of UP Polls | X - b_bhushansharan

Lucknow: The acquittal of former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers has reignited political discussions over his future within the BJP and in Uttar Pradesh politics. While the verdict has brought him legal relief, it has also sparked fresh debate over whether the party will restore him to an active political role or continue to project his family's political leadership.

Brij Bhushan had become a source of political discomfort for the BJP after allegations by women wrestlers surfaced in early 2023. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party denied him a ticket from Kaiserganj and instead fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh. The decision was widely seen as an attempt to avoid political controversy while retaining the family's influence in the constituency.

Karan Bhushan Singh went on to win the seat, indicating that the family's political network and Brij Bhushan's influence in the region remained largely intact despite the legal proceedings.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On the Acquittal of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the Sexual Harassment Case, Former District Vice President BJP, Manoj Srivastava says, "The way Netaji was falsely portrayed as a traitor, today the truth has prevailed over falsehood. We are very… pic.twitter.com/ZbYFVSCC0y — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026

Political observers say Brij Bhushan never distanced himself from public life after being denied the ticket. He remained active across the four districts of the Devipatan division, regularly attending public meetings, religious and social events, and maintaining contact with supporters. The large gathering of supporters at his Vishnoharpur residence after the court verdict has been viewed by many as not only a celebration of his acquittal but also a display of his continuing political support.

Brij Bhushan has repeatedly stated at public events that he intends to return to Parliament. While those remarks were earlier seen as an attempt to reassure his supporters, the court verdict has renewed speculation over whether he could make a political comeback.

Despite the acquittal, any decision on his political future will rest with the BJP leadership. Political analysts note that the party is likely to weigh not only the legal outcome but also organisational priorities, electoral strategy, public perception and its broader political messaging before taking any decision.

Also Watch:

Two possibilities are being discussed in political circles. One is that Brij Bhushan could be assigned an organisational role during the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Devipatan region, where he continues to command influence. Another is the possibility of his return to electoral politics ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections if political circumstances become favourable. However, the BJP has made no official statement indicating any such move.

Brij Bhushan's political strength is widely considered to be his extensive grassroots network across Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti. His family's continued political presence has also helped preserve that influence. His son Karan Bhushan Singh represents Kaiserganj in the Lok Sabha, while another son, Prateek Bhushan Singh, is an MLA from Gonda.

While the court's verdict has brought an end to the criminal proceedings against Brij Bhushan, questions over his political future remain unanswered. Whether the BJP decides to bring him back into a prominent role or continues to rely on his family's political representation will become clearer in the coming months.

According to court records, the case began after women wrestlers levelled allegations against Brij Bhushan in January 2023. The trial lasted 1,133 days and involved 127 hearings, during which statements of 32 witnesses were recorded. Brij Bhushan had been on regular bail since July 20, 2023. Charges were framed on May 10, 2024, and after final arguments concluded on July 2, 2026, the court reserved its verdict before acquitting him on Tuesday.