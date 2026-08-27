UP Monsoon Impact: Lucknow Flooded, Gorakhpur Students Face Difficulties | ANI

Lucknow/Gorakhpur: Heavy monsoon rain disrupted normal life across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with Lucknow witnessing intense downpours and severe waterlogging while students in Gorakhpur were forced to navigate flooded routes to reach school.

In Lucknow, around two hours of torrential rain brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the city. Dark clouds suddenly covered the sky, creating near-darkness during the afternoon and forcing motorists to switch on headlights and wipers. Several roads, intersections and underpasses were flooded, with water reportedly reaching waist height at some locations.

Rain disrupts Lucknow traffic

The heavy rainfall affected areas including Chinhat, Kamta, Vibhuti Khand, Vishal Khand, Malihabad, Banthra and Sarojini Nagar. Traffic congestion intensified under flyovers and at major crossings as vehicles struggled through waterlogged roads. People were also seen taking shelter under flyovers to escape the downpour. The Meteorological Department issued an alert for further heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Schoolchildren face difficulties

The situation has also raised concerns about the impact of persistent monsoon waterlogging on schoolchildren. In Gorakhpur, students have reportedly been compelled to travel through waterlogged areas on their way to school, highlighting the difficulties faced by children during the rainy season.

The waterlogged routes have made daily commuting difficult, particularly for students who must cross muddy and flooded stretches. Such conditions can leave school uniforms and footwear soaked and create safety risks while walking through standing water.

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Monsoon challenges continue

The scenes from Lucknow and Gorakhpur underline a wider challenge for urban and semi-urban Uttar Pradesh: intense rainfall can quickly overwhelm roads and drainage systems, disrupting traffic, education and everyday life.

With the weather department forecasting continued monsoon activity, residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly while travelling through flooded roads, underpasses and low-lying areas.