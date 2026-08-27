Flood Alert In UP's Maharajganj, Kushinagar As Nepal's Bhotekoshi River Swells | File Pic

Lucknow: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's border districts of Maharajganj and Kushinagar have stepped up vigilance following severe flooding in Nepal's Rasuwa region, where the Bhotekoshi river has swollen after heavy rains.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the loss of life and property in Nepal as concerning and directed the local administrations in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to make all necessary preparations and maintain close vigil on the situation.

UP districts on flood alert

The flooding in Nepal has raised concerns over a possible rise in the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the two border districts. The chief minister has directed officials to continuously monitor the river levels and take all precautionary measures to deal with any possible situation.

Yogi expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage caused by the floods in Nepal and prayed for the safety of those affected. He also prayed to Lord Pashupatinath for everyone's well-being.

Helpline issued for residents

Meanwhile, the Relief Commissioner’s Office has appealed to relatives of Uttar Pradesh residents who may be stranded in Nepal to contact the state helpline at 1070 for assistance.

Officials have been asked to remain alert in view of the possibility of rising water levels in rivers flowing through the border areas. The administrations have also been directed to ensure that arrangements are in place to respond quickly if the situation worsens.

The developments are being closely monitored as floodwaters in Nepal could have a direct impact on river levels in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Maharajganj and Kushinagar.