UP MLC Polls: BJP Names 6 More Candidates, Completes List For Graduate & Teacher Seats | X

Lucknow: The BJP on Tuesday announced six more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, completing its list for all 11 graduate and teacher constituency seats.

BJP announces candidates

The party has fielded Kedar Nath Singh from the Varanasi Graduate constituency, Dinesh Goyal from the Meerut Graduate constituency, Ashok Kumar Rathore from the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate constituency, Dr Pramod Mishra from the Varanasi Teacher constituency, engineer Hari Kishore Tiwari from the Agra Teacher constituency and Dhruv Tripathi from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teacher constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidate list for the 2026 Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, covering graduate and teacher constituencies. The nominees include Naval Kishore Yadav and Dr. N.K. Yadav for Bihar, along with Kedar Nath… pic.twitter.com/WdxxV9YpC1 — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

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The BJP had earlier announced five candidates for the elections. With Tuesday's announcement, it has now named candidates for all 11 seats.

Election process begins

The elections to the 11 graduate and teacher constituency seats of the Legislative Council and 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be set in motion with the notification to be issued on Tuesday.

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The nomination process for the Legislative Council elections will begin on Tuesday, with candidates allowed to file their nomination papers until October 6. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 7, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions will be in place around the divisional commissioner's office in Lucknow on Tuesday due to the filing of nominations for the MLC elections.