Agra Police Arrest 6 Congress Leaders Over Protest At CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Ancestral Home | X - Naira_Seth1

Agra: The Agra Police have registered a case of attempted murder and arrested six senior Congress leaders following a violent protest outside the ancestral home of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Vijay Nagar Colony area.

Police action after protest

A senior police official told this reporter that 27 people have been identified who vandalised the CEC’s ancestral home in Agra, of which six have been arrested.

In UP's Agra, Congress workers spray painted "Vote Chor, Gaddar Gyanesh" on the main entrance of CEC Gyanesh Kumar's residence in the city. pic.twitter.com/m7bkbgbYSA — Naira Seth (@Naira_Seth1) September 28, 2026

The action follows a demonstration on Monday morning when a crowd of Congress workers gathered outside the residence where the poll chief's elderly parents live. Protesters used black spray paint to deface the main gate and outer walls with derogatory slogans, including "Gyanesh Gaddar" and "Vote Chor," while demanding the immediate resignation of the top election official.

According to the First Information Report filed at the Hari Parvat police station, the situation escalated when members of the crowd attempted to breach the property. An elderly home guard on duty, identified as Dinesh Kumar, attempted to stop the protesters from entering the house. Police officials stated that the crowd surrounded the security guard and struck him on the head with a solid object, causing him to lose consciousness.

Charges filed against accused

In response to the physical assault and the breach of security, the police invoked severe sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges listed in the complaint include attempt to murder, rioting, house trespass, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from duty.

Using CCTV footage from the area, law enforcement tracking teams intercepted and arrested two key leaders linked to the agitation as they attempted to leave Agra and travel towards Delhi. The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil Yadav, the Congress city General Secretary for Organisation, and Mukesh Dhangar, the Congress District President for Mathura, and other Congress leaders. Security has since been deployment-strengthened around the residential property.

Also Watch:

Wider political protest

The targeted defacement in Agra took place amidst a broader, nationwide agitation spearheaded by the Congress party against the Election Commission of India. The opposition has intensified its political offensive against the poll body over its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging large-scale irregularities and targeted voter deletions ahead of upcoming elections.

Sections invoked

BNS 109(2): Attempt to murder.

BNS 121(2): Obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty, interfering with his/her work and causing injury.

BNS 126(2): Wrongfully restraining a person from proceeding in a direction in which they have a legal right to go.

BNS 132: Assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant while the public servant is performing official duty.

BNS 191(1): If an unlawful assembly uses violence or force, every member of the assembly is guilty of rioting.

BNS 333: House-trespass after making preparation to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint to a person.

BNS 351(2): Criminal intimidation.

BNS 352: Intentionally insulting or abusing a person with the intention of provoking a breach of peace.

Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932, Section 7: Harassing a person with the intention of obstructing them in the discharge of their work.