Rajasthan Civic Polls: Congress Alleges Biased Conduct By Returning Officers, Police & Administration | Representational Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress has alleged biased conduct by returning officers, police, and administration during the recently held Rajasthan Local Body Elections 2026. In a memorandum submitted to the state election commission, the party has demanded an impartial inquiry and action against the officers/employees found responsible.

Congress raises election concerns

The Congress party, which secured less than one percentage point difference in vote share with the ruling BJP but failed to form boards in most of the civic bodies, has alleged that several incidents of serious disorder, violence and anti-democratic practices were reported across the state during the elections to municipal wards and the subsequent elections for the posts of Chairperson/President/Mayor.

The party in its memorandum has accused the ruling party BJP and the administration of biased conduct, threats, and abduction of Congress and independent councillors to prevent them from exercising their franchise and capturing of Chairperson posts in several local bodies.

Allegations of administrative pressure

The first phase of voting in the state’s local bodies was held on 14 September 2026, followed by counting of votes, while voting for the posts of Chairperson/President was held on 21 September 2026.

It is alleged that administrative officers, including returning officers, senior police officials, and other officers holding key administrative positions, were subjected to pressure by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to misuse their official positions. This, it is alleged, has compromised the constitutional requirement of a free, fair, and impartial election.

It is further submitted that after the results of the councillor elections were declared on 14 September, the police administration allegedly registered hundreds of FIRs and complaints against Congress and independent councillors and their family members, harassing and intimidating them.

Around 152 FIRs were reportedly registered only for kidnapping-related complaints. Several councillors, despite having won the elections on Congress tickets or as independents, were allegedly pressured either to join the BJP or to cast their vote in favour of the BJP candidate.

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Dotasara targets government

The state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara alleged that intending to harass elected councillors, administrative departments—including the GST Department, Income Tax Department, Food Adulteration Department, and Labour Welfare Department—conducted searches/raids at their business establishments.

Dotasara, targeting Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, said, “Rajasthan has a councilor-thief Chief Minister. The governments come and go, but democracy must prevail, and the dignity of democratic institutions and the administrative system should not be compromised to preserve political power. The Chief Minister has degraded the dignity of his post.”

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Election Commission response

Meanwhile, the state Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh assured that in case evidence provided by the Congress party is found to be true, action will be taken against the concerned officials.