UP E-Challan System To Penalise Pillion Riders For Helmet Violations After Upgrade | X - mumbaimatterz

Lucknow: Pillion riders on motorcycles will also face e-challans for not wearing helmets once the upgraded traffic challan system becomes operational in Uttar Pradesh.

New helmet enforcement rules

While helmets have been mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers for some time, enforcement has largely focused on the person riding the motorcycle. The upgraded e-challan system will now have a provision to record violations by pillion riders as well.

The traffic department is currently updating its challan system to include the new provision. Officials said a prescribed fine will be imposed for the violation and the vehicle owner will be responsible for its payment.

The violation can be detected through the traffic department's app and cameras installed under the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). Traffic personnel can also issue challans after taking photographs of the violation.

The move is intended to strengthen enforcement of the helmet rule for pillion riders and improve road safety for two-wheeler passengers.

E-challans suspended since September 21

The e-challan system has remained suspended since the night of September 21 as the traffic department transfers data to a new server and updates the system.

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Officials said the data transfer is still underway and e-challans will resume after the process is completed. The upgraded system will have additional provisions for detecting traffic violations and issuing challans.

Officials said the process may take some more time. Once the system is restored, pillion riders without helmets will also come under the e-challan mechanism.