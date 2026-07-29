UP Minister Sandeep Singh Rejects Akhilesh Yadav's Education Criticism, Highlights School Reforms | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh has strongly rejected Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the state’s education system, asserting that the BJP government has carried out unprecedented reforms in school education. Responding to Akhilesh’s recent remarks, the minister said the opposition was ignoring the significant improvements made in government schools over the past several years.

#WATCH | Delhi: SP MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "Primary schools have shut down in the country, with the highest in UP - 22,000. In CM's constituency of Gorakhpur, 500 primary schools have been shut down. There are no admissions in intermediate schools. There are no admissions in… pic.twitter.com/ARCoDN1Edl — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

Singh highlighted that thousands of primary and upper primary schools have been upgraded with modern classrooms, smart learning facilities, clean drinking water, separate toilets for girls and boys, boundary walls, and improved sanitation under the state’s flagship education initiatives. He said these efforts have enhanced both the learning environment and student attendance.

The minister also emphasized the expansion of digital education, distribution of learning resources, teacher training programmes, and technology-driven monitoring systems aimed at improving academic standards.