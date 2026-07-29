Birbhum Raid: Police Recover Around ₹ 20 Crore Cash, 15 Kg Gold Biscuits From Former Driver's House | X - SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Police sources on Wednesday had confirmed that till the time of reporting they have recovered around 15 kg of gold biscuits and nearly Rs 20 crore in cash, packed in about 35 sacks, from the house of Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver and relative of influential stone trader Tulu Mondal.

After getting a tip-off, the police raided Minar’s house in the Deucha area in Birbhum district in the wee hours of Wednesday over an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the stone trade.

Notably, five cash-counting machines were brought to the scene to count the huge amount of money and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections warned Tulu Mondal.

Commendable job by our Law Enforcement personnel for the crackdown on Sand Mafia.



Following a precise operation based on source based information, Birbhum Police conducted a major raid under Mohammad Bazar PS targeting the hideout of illegal sand mafia Tullu Mondal alias Mohd… pic.twitter.com/Ln4XJCWKKY — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 29, 2026

Taking to X Adhikari said, “West Bengal Govt’s ongoing drive against the corrupt will go on with ‘Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption’ as our guiding principle. Let it be unequivocally clear: no person with a chequered past who has amassed wealth through the exploitation of public resources and hobnobbing with the then ruling political party will be spared. Public wealth belongs to the people, and those who loot it will face the full might of the law. Vigilance and uncompromising action will continue. Crackdown on mafia syndicates will go on.”