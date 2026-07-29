 GJM Leaders Meet Suvendu Adhikari, Discuss Gorkhaland Dialogue & Darjeeling Hill Development
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GJM Leaders Meet Suvendu Adhikari, Discuss Gorkhaland Dialogue & Darjeeling Hill Development

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss hill development and a possible political solution to the Gorkhaland issue. Talks covered tea gardens, teacher recruitment, transportation and alleged GTA corruption. Gurung said a future tripartite meeting with the Centre and state government may be held.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
GJM Leaders Meet Suvendu Adhikari, Discuss Gorkhaland Dialogue & Darjeeling Hill Development
GJM Leaders Meet Suvendu Adhikari, Discuss Gorkhaland Dialogue & Darjeeling Hill Development | X

Kolkata: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri on Wednesday had met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the Public Works Department’s Maidan Camp Office to discuss the hills development.

The meeting was also attended by Transport and Labour Minister Arjun Singh.

Talking to the media, Gurung said that the discussions centred around finding a political solution to the Gorkhaland issue through dialogue with the central government.

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“A tripartite meeting involving the Centre, the state government and hill representatives is expected to be held in the future. There were discussions on tea gardens, teacher recruitment, transportation in the hills and on the impartial investigation of corruption in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).,” said Gurung.

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Notably, The GJM leaders had also extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the assembly polls and BJP candidates have won six out of seven Assembly seats under Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

Labour Minister Arjun Singh said issues of closed tea gardens were also discussed in the meeting.

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