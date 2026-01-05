UP Mega Employment Fairs To Offer On-Spot Jobs To Youth

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission being run by the Uttar Pradesh government has emerged as a strong medium for large scale employment generation in the state.

Through an integrated model of skill training, industry participation and employment fairs, the Yogi government has taken concrete steps towards making youth self-reliant by connecting lakhs of young people with employment.

Taking this initiative forward, at the beginning of the year 2026, divisional level mega employment fairs are being organized in five districts of the state. Through these employment fairs, a large number of private sector companies will provide on-the-spot employment opportunities to nearly one lakh youth.

The Minister of State for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal stated, the objective of the Yogi government is to provide employment to youth at the local level, prevent migration and move the state towards the goal of a one trillion dollar economy.

He said, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is designing skill training in accordance with the needs of industries, so that after training, youth can be directly linked to employment.

He informed, on average around 100 companies will participate in each employment fair being organized this month and nearly 20,000 youth will be directly connected to jobs.

In this way, the target is to generate one lakh jobs through all five employment fairs. Candidates from several districts of the concerned divisions will participate in these fairs.

It is noteworthy that from the financial year 2017-18 till date, 186 mega employment fairs have been organized at the district and divisional levels. Through these fairs, more than 4.32 lakh youth have been provided employment, which reflects the success of the Yogi government’s employment-oriented policies.

The Yogi government has also adopted a focused strategy to connect youth from rural areas with employment. Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, more than 2.26 lakh rural youth have been provided employment through 1,624 employment fairs so far.

During the covid period, when offline activities were suspended, the Yogi government did not halt the employment generation campaign. Through online employment fairs, more than 10,000 youth were provided jobs during that period.

In the current financial year, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, employment fairs were organized in 74 districts of the state, in which nearly 21,000 youth were successfully placed.

The state government believes that sustainable employment generation is possible only by linking skill training with the needs of industries.

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the integrated model adopted under the Skill Development Mission is playing an important role in making youth self-reliant and continuously moving the state forward in the direction of economic strength.