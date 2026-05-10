UP Lecturer Cadre Exam Concludes Successfully With AI-Based Monitoring Across State

ANI

Prayagraj: The written examination for the Lecturer Cadre conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission concluded successfully on Sunday at various examination centres across the state. A large number of candidates appeared in the examination, which was held in two shifts.

Commission Chairman Dr. Prashant Kumar said the examination was conducted in a completely transparent, cheating-free and well-organised manner.

As part of the Government of Uttar Pradesh efforts to make recruitment processes fair, transparent and technology-driven, modern technologies were widely used during the examination. All examination centres were monitored in real time through the AI-integrated Control Command Room established at the Commission. In the presence of the Chairman, members, secretary, examination controller and deputy secretary, candidates’ activities were continuously monitored through AI cameras.

The Commission Chairman informed that a total of 89,766 candidates (38.04 percent) appeared in the written examination held on May 9, 2026. Among them, the attendance of female candidates was 34.89 percent, while male attendance stood at 42.26 percent. Similarly, 1,03,168 candidates (45.12 percent) appeared in the examination held on May 10, 2026, including 41.92 percent female candidates and 48.08 percent male candidates. Overall, a total of 1,92,934 candidates (41.53 percent) appeared in the written examinations conducted on May 9 and 10, 2026.

The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift included papers for Civics, Mathematics, Economics, Sanskrit and Psychology, while the second shift covered Chemistry, Geography, Hindi and Fine Arts. The first shift was held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Dr. Prashant Kumar said, ‘The examination was conducted at designated centres in a transparent, cheating-free and systematic environment. Continuous monitoring of all centres was carried out through the AI-integrated Control Command Room. In the presence of Commission officials, AI cameras installed at the centres kept constant watch on candidates’ activities throughout the examination.”

He further said, “Under a pilot project aimed at strengthening technological innovation and transparency, OMR answer sheets used by candidates were scanned inside the examination halls immediately after the examination at selected centres in Lucknow. The scanning process was carried out in the presence of candidates, and the scanned data was immediately secured. The entire process was also monitored through the Commission’s AI-integrated Control Command Room.”

Dr. Prashant Kumar appreciated the support of the district and police administration for the successful conduct of the examination and thanked all candidates, centre administrators and officials involved in the process.