UP Launches Month-Long Power Maintenance Drive Ahead Of Festive Season; UPPCL To Strengthen Distribution Network | X

Lucknow, September 1: To ensure the electricity supply system in Uttar Pradesh remains robust, reliable, and efficient, the Yogi Government has begun extensive preparations in view of the upcoming Navratri, Dussehra, and Deepawali festivals. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation will observe Maintenance Month from September 15 to October 14, 2026. In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, has issued detailed directions to the Managing Directors of all distribution corporations.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal stated that during the summer and monsoon seasons, higher temperatures, increased power load, rainfall, storms, and other factors have placed significant pressure on various components of the distribution system. As a result, faults have occurred in distribution transformers, feeders, 33 kV and 11 kV lines, LT lines, and other equipment in several areas, leading to repeated disruptions in power supply.

It is essential to provide consumers with uninterrupted and quality power supply during the forthcoming Navratri, Dussehra, Deepawali, and other festivals. With this objective, it has been decided to observe the period from September 15 to October 14 as Maintenance Month in order to rectify deficiencies that emerged in the distribution system during the summer and monsoon seasons, eliminate recurring faults and feeder tripping, and prepare the distribution network for the upcoming festivals.

The objective of Maintenance Month is to remove the actual deficiencies existing in the distribution system and bring about a genuine reduction in incidents of power interruptions, feeder tripping, and transformer damage. During Maintenance Month, all 33/11 kV substations, power transformers, and distribution transformers will undergo thorough inspection, cleaning, and repair. In addition, wherever recurring faults are being reported, the root cause will be identified and a permanent solution implemented. Worn-out wires, loose connections, and damaged equipment will be replaced. Standard protective wires appropriate to the capacity of each transformer will be installed, and makeshift wire arrangements will be removed.

Extensive pruning of tree branches growing around power lines will be undertaken on a war footing, as such branches often come into contact with power lines during storms and disrupt supply. Along with this, measuring instruments at feeders will also be inspected so that the reliability of power supply can be properly assessed. In this regard, the UPPCL Chairman has directed all divisions to prepare area-wise action plans by September 10 and ensure advance arrangement of the required materials so that no obstruction arises in the execution of the work. Efforts will be made to avoid power shutdowns during festival days, and any shutdowns will be planned in a manner that causes minimum inconvenience to consumers.

Considering the seriousness of the campaign, strict monitoring instructions have been issued. Managing Directors and other senior officers will conduct surprise inspections of substations by visiting the field. The list of substations to be inspected will not be disclosed in advance so that the actual situation can be assessed. Verification of the works will be carried out between October 21 and October 27 at both the corporation and headquarters levels. The Chairman has called upon all officers and employees to make this campaign successful with complete dedication and hard work.