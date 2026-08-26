UP Launches Free Roadways Bus Travel Scheme For Women Above 60 Years Under Lokmata Ahilyabai Yatra | IANS

Lucknow: Women aged 60 years and above will now be able to travel free of cost on Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses under the newly launched Lokmata Ahilyabai Matri Shakti Yatra scheme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the scheme at an event held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Wednesday. The government estimates that around 88,438 women passengers will benefit from the scheme every day.

Under the scheme, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will issue special smart cards to eligible women aged 60 and above. The cards will help identify beneficiaries and facilitate their free travel on Roadways buses.

Free travel scheme launched

Announcing the scheme, Adityanath said it had been named after Ahilyabai Holkar, whom he described as a symbol of courage and self-respect. He also announced a special travel facility for Raksha Bandhan. On August 27, 28 and 29, women will be allowed to travel free on Roadways buses along with one companion.

After the three-day Raksha Bandhan facility, free travel will be available to every woman aged 60 years and above under the new scheme.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off special buses in Lucknow, offering lifelong free bus travel to women aged 60 and above pic.twitter.com/GSTl9IIhVL — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2026

CM highlights women safety

The chief minister used the occasion to attack previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying the situation in the state before 2017 was marked by insecurity and law and order problems.

"Before 2017, the respect, education and future of daughters were not secure," Adityanath said, referring to the political slogan associated with the Samajwadi Party government. He alleged that communal riots frequently took place before festivals and that the state was marked by disorder and anarchy.

He said the situation had changed after the BJP government came to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The focus of every government scheme is the daughter," he said, adding that corruption and commission-taking had earlier affected government schemes.

Beneficiaries share experiences

Adityanath also stressed the government's approach towards crimes against women. He said those who threatened the safety of women would either end up in jail or face severe consequences.

The chief minister said that while women's safety had earlier depended on their "luck", it was now being supported by systems and technology.

During the programme, Adityanath also interacted with women beneficiaries and sought their views on the new facility. Pushpa from Unnao thanked the chief minister and said the free travel facility would make it easier for women to travel without depending on others.

"If I need to go somewhere, I will no longer have to depend on anyone," she told the chief minister.

Adityanath told the women that choosing the right people in elections would lead to good outcomes.

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Scheme cost and implementation

The special smart cards to be issued by the Roadways corporation are expected to make the scheme easier to administer by enabling officials to verify the eligibility of women passengers and facilitate ticket-free travel.

The scheme will put an additional financial burden of Rs 22.55 crore on the state government every month. The annual financial implication is estimated at around Rs 270.6 crore.

With the initiative, the Yogi Adityanath government has linked its welfare measures for women with public transport, presenting the scheme as part of its broader focus on women's dignity, safety and mobility.