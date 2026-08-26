Nepal Floods: Yogi Adityanath Orders High Alert Along UP-Nepal Border Amid Rising River Levels

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the disappearance of 105 Indian nationals following devastating floods in Nepal and directed officials in the state’s border districts to remain on high alert.

Yogi reviews situation

During a review meeting at his official residence, Adityanath interacted with district magistrates of areas bordering Nepal through video conferencing and instructed them to closely monitor the situation. He also prayed to Lord Pashupatinath for the safety of those missing in the disaster.

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According to the chief minister, nearly 400 tourists and travellers are reported missing in Nepal, including 105 Indians, 291 foreign nationals and 80 Nepali citizens.

Border districts placed on alert

Adityanath warned that the floods could lead to a rise in water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers, potentially affecting districts along the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border. He specifically directed the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar to remain fully prepared.

Following his instructions, the Kushinagar administration stepped up vigilance. The district magistrate and superintendent of police visited villages along the Narayani River and urged residents not to panic but remain cautious.

Gandak water levels rise

Maharajganj has also been placed on alert amid rising water levels in the Gandak. SDRF and police personnel used sirens to warn residents in vulnerable areas and advised people living near the river to move to the roofs of sturdy houses if flooding worsens.

Compensation ordered within 24 hours

The chief minister also directed senior officials to assess deaths, livestock losses and property damage caused by heavy rain and lightning, and ensure compensation reaches affected families within 24 hours. He urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during lightning and exercise caution near rivers and water bodies during heavy rainfall.