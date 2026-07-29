UP Launches Aadhaar Services In 110 Gram Panchayats, Plans Expansion To All 57,694 Villages | X

Lucknow, July 29: Rural residents will no longer have to travel to cities to get an Aadhaar card made or to update their name, address, mobile number or biometric details. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Panchayati Raj Department has taken a major initiative to develop Gram Panchayats as digital service centres. Under this initiative, Aadhaar enrolment and update services have been launched in 110 Gram Panchayats across six districts. Through this arrangement, more than 75,000 Aadhaar services have been provided so far.

Director of the Panchayati Raj Department, Amit Kumar Singh, stated that the Yogi Government plans to extend this facility to all Gram Panchayats in a phased manner. Under this plan, the target is to establish Aadhaar centres in all 57,694 Gram Panchayats across the state. In the first phase, 5,000 Gram Panchayats have been included. This will not only save the time and money of rural residents but will also create a new avenue for increasing the revenue of Gram Panchayats.

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To accelerate the implementation of the scheme, Panchayat Assistants are being trained as Aadhaar operators. So far, more than 1,200 Panchayat Assistants have received initial training, while training for the remaining personnel is underway. At present, operator IDs of 179 Panchayat Assistants have been activated, and activation of 157 Aadhaar machines has been completed. As a result, the scope of services at the Gram Panchayat level is expanding rapidly. At present, this facility has been launched in 110 Gram Panchayats across Lucknow, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Balrampur. Rural residents of these districts no longer have to travel long distances to avail Aadhaar services.

According to the Panchayati Raj Director, this initiative will not remain limited to Aadhaar services alone but will lay a strong foundation for developing Gram Panchayats into digital citizen service centres in the future. This will ensure that government services are available to rural residents within their villages while also strengthening the financial self-reliance of Gram Panchayats. The department is committed to digitally empowering Gram Panchayats. The launch of Aadhaar services is an important step, and soon its benefits will reach every village across the state.