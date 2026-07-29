UP To Conduct School-Based TD/Tdap And Measles-Rubella Vaccination Drives Across 75 Districts In August | X

Lucknow, July 29: The Yogi government is strengthening council schools as centres not only for education but also for safeguarding children's health. Two special school-based vaccination campaigns will be conducted in August to provide children with enhanced protection against serious infectious diseases.

The first phase, from August 3 to 7, will cover the TD/Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis) vaccination campaign, while the second phase, from August 18 to 28, will focus on the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign. Eligible children studying in council schools, aided schools, madrasas, and Anganwadi centres across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be covered.

Director General of School Education and State Project Director Monika Rani has issued detailed guidelines to all District Inspectors of Schools and District Basic Education Officers to ensure the effective implementation of the campaigns.

According to the guidelines, the Health and Education Departments in every district will jointly prepare a comprehensive action plan. District Immunization Officers, District Basic Education Officers, and District Inspectors of Schools will coordinate to prepare school-wise microplans.

The objective is to ensure that no eligible child is left out of the vaccination drive and that the campaigns are completed within the stipulated timeline.

Monika Rani has directed officials to ensure the timely completion of every activity under the campaign. The initiative aims to strengthen council schools as centres for both quality education and child health protection, ensuring timely immunity for every eligible child against serious infectious diseases.

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First phase: Protection against Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Whooping Cough

Under the TD/Tdap campaign, to be held on August 3, 4, 6, and 7, children aged 5-6 years (likely Class 1), 10 years (likely Class 5), and 16 years (likely Classes 10 and 11) will receive age-appropriate booster doses of Tdap-2, TD-10, and TD-16 vaccines.

Each vaccination session aims to cover 50 to 75 children. Prior to the campaign, training programmes, coordination meetings, and school-level preparations will be completed at the state, district, and block levels.

*Second phase: Intensified drive against Measles and Rubella*

Following the first phase, the Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign will be conducted from August 18 to 28. Under this drive, children aged 5 to 10 years across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will receive an additional dose of the MR vaccine.

Each school has been assigned a target of vaccinating 100 to 125 children per day, further strengthening protection against measles and rubella.

For both campaigns, every school will appoint a nodal teacher. School-wise microplans will be prepared, while ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and teachers will jointly prepare lists of eligible children.

To encourage greater participation, awareness activities such as morning assemblies, parent-teacher meetings, and community outreach programmes will be organised to ensure maximum vaccination coverage.

The progress of both campaigns will be monitored regularly at the state and district levels. Details of all activities will be uploaded to designated portals, and daily reviews will be conducted to ensure timely corrective action wherever required.

Special emphasis will be placed on monitoring campaign quality, vaccination coverage, and identifying children who may have missed vaccination, ensuring that every eligible child receives timely protection.