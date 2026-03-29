UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana Empowers Amethi Girls With Final Installment For Higher Education | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious Kanya Sumangala Yojana has become a powerful tool for securing the future of daughters. In this context, the final installment under the scheme has been released to 23 students from Amethi after they enrolled in undergraduate courses, giving new direction and strength to their aspirations.

For these students, this is not just financial assistance but an important step toward confidence and self-reliance. Earlier, many families were forced to discontinue their daughters’ education due to financial constraints, but this scheme has helped change that mindset.

Today, these daughters are moving toward higher education and becoming an inspiration for their families and society.

Under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, financial assistance is provided at key educational stages in a girl’s life. The amount is disbursed in six stages - from birth to graduation - and has been increased to ₹25,000 in 2024-25. The funds are directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account.

The initiative aims not only to promote girls’ education but also to reduce the financial burden on families and encourage them to invest in their daughters’ bright futures.

The success of these 23 students from Amethi proves that when timely support is provided, daughters can excel in any field. These students are now more aware of their career paths and are moving toward self-reliance.

A positive shift is also visible within families. Where daughters’ education was once not prioritized, the mindset is now changing, with government support encouraging families to educate and empower their daughters.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Kanya Sumangala Yojana is proving to be a significant step toward women’s empowerment. It has not only provided financial assistance but has also fostered a positive attitude toward daughters in society.

The story of these 23 girls from Amethi sends a clear message: given the right opportunities and support, every daughter can achieve her dreams. This scheme is not just financial aid. It is the foundation of a stronger, educated, and self-reliant society.