UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes 665 Nursing Appointments, Candidates Praise Transparent Recruitment Process |

Lucknow: At a grand event held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 665 selected nursing officers. The joy among the candidates was clearly visible.

One by one, they came forward to share their experiences and appreciated the transparency and fairness of the selection process. They said that under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, equal opportunities are being provided to all, irrespective of caste, religion, or regional differences.

Priyanka Singh from Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, said that she felt proud to secure the first rank due to the transparent examination process. She explained how positive reforms ensured complete fairness in the exam. Calling her meeting with Chief Minister a dream come true, she became emotional while recalling the support of her family, especially her elder brother.

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Sandhya Singh from Sultanpur said, “The two-stage examination process was entirely transparent.” Its most important feature, she noted, was that only deserving candidates were selected. She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and officials, calling it a proud moment in her life.

Anamika Yadav from Mainpuri praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wholeheartedly. Referring to the strict security arrangements at examination centers, she said, “There was no possibility of any malpractice.” She described it as a reflection of the government’s honesty and merit-based selection system.

“I had a misconception about UP earlier, but under CM Yogi it has developed remarkably”: Sharima Siddiqui

Sharima Siddiqui told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, “I am truly a great admirer of yours. I was earlier in the army, and after retiring, I had no plans to settle in Uttar Pradesh. I had a misconception about the state, but under your leadership over the past few years, it has developed beautifully and impressively. We are progressing a lot. Thank you very much for this.”

“A moment of pride and happiness”: Akanksha

Akanksha described receiving the appointment letter as one of the proudest moments of her life. She said that the transparent examination ensured that only deserving candidates were given opportunities.

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All candidates present at the event unanimously appreciated the fairness and transparency of the examination process. This selection process has conveyed a clear message that hard work and merit are now the true basis of success in government recruitment.

The appointment letter distribution event was not just about offering jobs, but also about strengthening the confidence of the youth. The voices of the selected nursing officers clearly reflected that hard work is now being rewarded and trust in the system has increased.