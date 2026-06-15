UP: Jewar Farmers Share First Flight Experience With CM Yogi Adityanath, Highlight Region's Transformation After Airport Development | VIDEO

Farmers from Jewar interact with CM Yogi Adityanath after experiencing their first air journey from the newly operational Noida International Airport | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 15: Farmers who gave land for the Jewar International Airport openly expressed their views on development and law and order during an interaction with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They said that the reins of development in the state are directly in the hands of 'Aditya'.

This is 'Babaji's rule'; today in Jewar, no one dares to snatch money from a farmer or an ordinary citizen. An elderly farmer who had recently returned from Hajj blessed the Chief Minister and said that the country's largest airport, Film City and major projects have become the new identity of Jewar.

The farmers, who reached Lucknow after travelling by airplane for the first time, told the Chief Minister that the very land on which they once cultivated crops is now sending aircraft into the sky, writing the story of Uttar Pradesh's changing future. They said, 'Modi Ji transformed India and Yogi Ji transformed Uttar Pradesh'.

First Flight Experience Shared By Farmers

Farmer Hansraj said, as soon as he reached the airport in the morning, the experience was special for most of the farmers accompanying him. He said that 99 per cent of the farmers travelling with him had only seen airplanes flying in the sky until now, but with the blessings of the Chief Minister, they got the opportunity to travel in one.

Recalling an incident from before 2017, Hansraj said that an elderly woman was returning to her village after withdrawing her pension when two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her money and fled. He then narrated another incident from 2019.

नोएडा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा, जेवर के निर्माण हेतु भूमि समर्पित करने वाले अन्नदाता किसानों का प्रथम उड़ान से लखनऊ आगमन पर स्वागत एवं संवाद हेतु आयोजित कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/xSDGRtvQWT — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 15, 2026

He said that land compensation was being distributed, and a Muslim brother from his village withdrew Rs 25 lakh from a local bank and wrapped the cash in a towel, placing it on his head. Around 12 noon, he was carrying the money in that manner. Hansraj asked him why he was carrying such a large amount of money openly and warned that someone might snatch it. The man replied, "How can anyone snatch it? This is Babaji's rule."

Hansraj said that this illustrates the difference between the situation before 2017 and the present day. He added that he prays to God that CM Yogi becomes the Chief Minister once again.

Experiences Of Development In Jewar

Elderly farmer Jafru Khan said that Muslims in the state are also saying that 'Baba's governance is excellent'. Today, he boarded an airplane wearing slippers. This is a special experience for him. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the people of the region have witnessed tremendous progress. The largest international airport has been built.

Numerous companies and a Film City are also being established in the region. Large-scale projects are taking shape, creating employment opportunities for people. Significant work has been done for the future of children. He has returned from Hajj to bless the Chief Minister.

During the interaction with the Chief Minister, farmer Jaiveer Singh became emotional. He said that he loved his land very much. However, his elder brother said that if required, they would even dedicate their lives in support of Yogi Ji.

The Chief Minister has worked tirelessly for the development of the state. He had said that he would transform Uttar Pradesh into Uttam Pradesh, and today they are witnessing that promise becoming a reality.

Education And Regional Transformation

Dr. Hira Rashid, the daughter of a farmer from Jewar who completed her MBBS from AMU, said that if Yogi Ji's government had not been in place, her dream of becoming an MBBS doctor would never have been fulfilled. She said that she feels immense pride in saying that the very land where her father once cultivated crops is the land from which she flew to meet the Chief Minister.

She said that there was a time when internet connectivity was unavailable in the area. There were insufficient educational resources, and even bus services for going to school were inadequate. However, as development progressed under the leadership of CM Yogi Ji, the region advanced, and educational opportunities improved.

In 2021, she cleared the NEET examination without any coaching. All the basic facilities that enabled her success became possible because of the development works carried out under Yogi Ji's leadership.

During the interaction, Rita spoke about the transformation of the Jewar region and said that there is a world of difference between old and new Jewar. She was married in 1997. At that time, there was virtually nothing in the area. People had to travel to Khurja or other places for education. After 2017, connectivity improved dramatically in the region. As a result, children now have access to such facilities that they can pursue higher education while staying in the area itself.

She said that no farmer from Jewar had ever received such an opportunity to travel here by airplane. As they looked out of the aircraft windows, they pointed below and said to one another, 'That is your field, that is our field'. They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allowing them to witness this historic moment. Such a massive project has been completed without any protests or demonstrations, and all of them have been participants in this achievement.

Farmer Mahendra Sharma said that because of Yogi Ji's efforts, their region has received such a large airport, which is truly unique. The nation has received Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and the state has received Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister, both of whom are great leaders. Their words and actions make it appear as though they possess divine strength. He received compensation in exchange for the land acquired for the airport and purchased another property. However, the airport built on his land will prove to be a major achievement for the region.

Charan Singh of the Khatik community said that he and all the people of the region are grateful for the development that has taken place because of the Chief Minister. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the region has received numerous facilities that have brought positive changes to people's lives. The benefits of development have reached various sections of society. They wish that Yogi Adityanath becomes the Chief Minister of the state once again.

Ashok Shastri of Banwaripur village said that there is a similarity between the name and qualities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Everyone knows him as Yogi Ji. The reins of development in the state are directly in the hands of 'Aditya'. Comparing the Chief Minister to the sun, he said that he bows to such a sun.

Sharing an experience from the period of airport construction, Ashok Shastri said that when work on the project was underway and he used to visit the site wearing slippers, his Muslim brothers would also raise slogans of 'Yogi Zindabad'. This demonstrates the level of respect that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enjoys among the public. Due to the development works carried out in the region, people's trust and respect for Yogi Ji have continued to grow.

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The farmers presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On this occasion, Kamlesh Devi, Poonam Devi, Kanishk, Babli Devi and Madhu Devi presented a Radha-Krishna idol to the Chief Minister. Manveer Singh Khatik, Balbhadra, Ved Prakash Sharma, Puran Singh Kori, Hazari Baghel, Khandeshwar and Mahipal Singh Jatav presented the Chief Minister with a commemorative memento titled 'Kisan Ki Udaan'.

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