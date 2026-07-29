UP Jal Nigam Partners With IIT Kanpur, IIM Indore For AI-Based Rural Water Supply Monitoring | X

Lucknow, July 29: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is continuously taking major steps towards providing clean drinking water in rural areas and modernizing the water supply system. In this sequence, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) has entered into an important agreement with the country's prestigious institutions, IIT Kanpur (Airavat Research Foundation) and IIM Indore. The department has designated both institutions as Knowledge Partners.

The objective of this initiative is to make rural water supply, river cleaning, and rejuvenation more effective, transparent, and reliable through Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital monitoring, and modern management systems.

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Dr Raj Shekhar, noted that under Jal Jeevan Mission, technology-based monitoring and management of all completed, ongoing and future schemes related to providing Har Ghar Jal is the greatest need of the present time. He observed that the same is also essential for river cleaning and rejuvenation.

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Dr. Raj Shekhar added that with this vision, IIT Kanpur and IIM Indore are being associated with Jal Nigam (Rural). The agreement with IIM Indore has already been signed, and all formalities with IIT Kanpur will be completed soon.

The Yogi Government's objective is to prevent water wastage through technology while ensuring quality drinking water reaches every rural household. With the support of IIT Kanpur, an AI-based monitoring system will be developed for water supply schemes, enabling timely detection of pipeline leakages as well as 24-hour monitoring of water pressure and chlorine levels.

Experts will also recommend measures to make the operation and maintenance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) more effective. They will assist in evaluating existing schemes to make them more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable. Along with this, citizens' grievances will be addressed promptly through an integrated digital app and dashboard. This will also promote water conservation.

With the support of IIM Indore, institutional and financial reforms in Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) will be accelerated. Under this initiative, work will be undertaken to restructure human resources, reduce the operation and maintenance costs of schemes, and strengthen financial management. Experts will also work on developing new sources of revenue through the department's schemes. With the integration of technological innovation and modern management, the rural water supply system will become more transparent. This will benefit lakhs of rural families across the state for many years to come.