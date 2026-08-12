UP Issues Letters Of Comfort For 40 Food Processing Projects To Boost Investment Across Purvanchal & Madhyanchal | X

Lucknow, August 12: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards becoming not only one of the country's largest agricultural producers but also a major hub for agricultural processing and value addition. The impact of the Yogi Government's investment-friendly policies and its strategy to expand industrial development across different regions of the state is becoming increasingly visible in the food processing sector.

Letters of Comfort (LoCs) have been issued for 40 food processing projects across the state, including more than 21 projects in Purvanchal and Madhyanchal. Significantly, investment is no longer confined to a few established industrial centres. From Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Amethi and Deoria to Hardoi, Sitapur and Kanpur Dehat, major investors are establishing and expanding their projects. As a result, a new industrial network encompassing food processing, beverages, dairy and agriculture-based manufacturing is taking shape across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh.

Ten food processing projects have emerged in Purvanchal. These projects are accelerating industrial activity in districts such as Prayagraj, Amethi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki and Deoria.

Projects undertaken by Varun Beverages in Prayagraj, Amethi and the Gorakhpur region are strengthening the beverage manufacturing ecosystem in eastern Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, CP Milk and Food Products is expanding its presence in Gorakhpur. The dairy project of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Amul) in Varanasi is another significant example of growing investment in the region. In addition, projects by companies such as Rasik Refreshment and Forever Distillery are further expanding the scope of industrial activity in Purvanchal.

The expansion of food processing industries in Purvanchal is increasing opportunities for local value addition of agricultural produce. These projects are expected to strengthen linkages among farmers, local supply chains, logistics networks and organized manufacturing.

The Yogi Government is focused on extending industrial development beyond the state's traditional industrial centres and into districts across Uttar Pradesh. Investment in the food processing sector is playing a significant role in advancing this objective.

With 12 projects underway, Madhyanchal is emerging as a new growth corridor for food processing. Hardoi, in particular, is rapidly developing into a major centre for the sector.

Projects proposed by leading companies such as Varun Beverages, ITC, Balaji Wafers and Haldiram are transforming the district's industrial landscape. In Kanpur Dehat, HL Agro Products is expanding its operations, while projects by Radico Khaitan and Dalmia Chini Mills in Sitapur are strengthening the agriculture-based industrial ecosystem.

Madhyanchal is also witnessing investments from companies such as United Breweries, Globus Spirits, Neel Shree Sugar and RSPL Limited, further broadening the region's industrial base.

The Letters of Comfort issued to these projects highlight the Yogi Government's investor-centric industrial policy. Companies are being provided customized incentives and policy support tailored to their specific requirements.

The objective is not only to facilitate the establishment of new industrial units but also to encourage the expansion and diversification of existing businesses. Uttar Pradesh's vast agricultural base ensures a steady supply of raw materials for the food processing industry, while improving roads, expressways, connectivity and industrial infrastructure are creating new opportunities for investors.

The Yogi Government's strategy is to connect agricultural production with food processing and organised manufacturing in order to develop district-based industrial ecosystems across the state.

This approach is expected to enhance local value addition of agricultural produce, create new market opportunities for farmers, generate employment at the local level and strengthen the growth prospects of allied industries.

The growing presence of major brands in Purvanchal and Madhyanchal indicates that Uttar Pradesh's industrial expansion is now reaching new regions and districts. Increasing investment in the food processing sector is expected to strengthen the state's economy while accelerating the Yogi Government's goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy.