Jewar Airport Waterlogging Row: Development Debate Intensifies Over Akhilesh Yadav's Criticism Of Mega Project | X - onindians_

Long ago, I read an essay written by Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar'- ‘Eershya Tu Na Gai Mere Man Se’- the essence of which was that if you harbour jealousy, your perspective will remain negative, rendering you incapable of seeing positive aspects. Currently, a similar sentiment prevails among certain political parties, leading them to comment even on proven development works. A recent example is the statement by Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, commenting on a brief waterlogging in the parking lot of Noida International Airport, Jewar by asking if boats will now run there. This statement cannot be viewed merely as a taunt; it conceals an indifference toward Uttar Pradesh's sense of pride, which every citizen has gained in the form of a major achievement like Jewar Airport.

In reality, development is a perspective, a mindset, and a vision that looks beyond present limitations to lay the foundation for the future. For those who were never familiar with this vision themselves, and who failed to formulate any visionary project for the state even while in power, feeling restless upon seeing the Yogi government’s historical achievements is natural. This restlessness sometimes takes the form of criticism and sometimes political rhetoric, but at its core lies a single emotion- jealousy.

Not just Akhilesh, but all opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh must first understand the Jewar International project. This is not an ordinary construction project; it is the cornerstone of Uttar Pradesh’s economic future. Moving forward, this airport will become a source of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, establish Western Uttar Pradesh on the global trade map, and hold the capacity to handle millions of passengers and lakhs of tonnes of cargo in the coming decades. It is a window of opportunity for millions of youth in the state who were previously forced to migrate to big metros. It is a project opening new doors for farmers, small traders, the logistics sector, and the tourism industry. A project with such immense and far-reaching benefits should be evaluated by its long-term potential, not by a single day's natural occurrence. This is why Akhilesh Yadav’s statement reflects an insult to those farmers who gave their land for it. It shows a lack of respect toward the engineers and workers who put day and night together to build it. It displays mockery toward the youth who saw their future in it.

Here, the difference in perspective becomes apparent. A mature leader would not make such baseless statements that render him ridiculous. A leader who wishes to shape the state's future understands the temporary challenges that arise during any major construction work, trusts administrative efficiency to resolve them, and does not lose sight of the overall picture of the project. However, those who lacked this vision themselves seek a major issue in every minor incident and attempt to turn every temporary inconvenience into a political weapon. The politics played over the waterlogging that lasted a few minutes due to heavy rain in a short span is an example of this narrow mindset. It should not be forgotten that the administration acted swiftly to restore normalcy within just 30 minutes, ensured drainage, and most importantly, not a single flight was affected. Passengers remained safe, operations continued smoothly, and the airport's functionality was not compromised in the slightest.

Akhilesh must answer the questions flashing in millions of minds. He himself held the reins of the state for five years, but what did he deliver in the name of development? Could he build even a single airport? When one's own track record is zero, the moral right to question the achievements of others weakens as well. How can a government that failed to bring any major infrastructure project to fruition itself be in a position to question development today? This contradiction is plainly visible, and the public understands it well.

Akhilesh must possess the moral courage to accept the truth. Before 2017, investors hesitated to step foot in the state, whereas today, world-class projects are taking shape there. Jewar Airport is the primary example of this transformation. It is a matter of pride not only for Uttar Pradesh, but for the entire country. In the coming years, this airport will be counted among Asia’s largest and most significant aviation hubs, and credit for this goes to the firm willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who turned this dream into a reality.

Minor technical or administrative challenges are natural during the construction of mega-projects. The real test lies in how quickly and efficiently the administration handles these challenges. In the case of Jewar Airport, the administration showed promptness, resolved the issue, and did not allow any disruption to passenger services. This is an example of administrative capability, not a subject for criticism. Regrettably, at a time when the state is taking concrete steps forward, certain political voices are engaged in spreading negativity. This tendency strikes at the sentiments of the state's people. The public wants a discussion on real issues like employment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure not a political spectacle over a routine weather incident. When the opposition lacks solid alternatives and policies, it resorts to such actions.

Accountability is vital in a healthy democracy, but there must be a distinction between criticism and jealousy. Constructive criticism propels the state forward, whereas malicious politics creates gridlock. Projects like Jewar Airport should be viewed not through a political lens, but through the perspective of national pride and long-term benefits. Those who fail to see this big picture merely display their own limited thinking. As Uttar Pradesh's identity emerges and refines itself, it must be acknowledged honestly. Development is not a one-day miracle; it is the result of continuous effort, foresight, and firm willpower. Jewar Airport is a crucial milestone in this journey.

डॉ. सुनील दत्त त्यागी

- पूर्व प्रोफेसर, किसान पीजी कॉलेज, सिंभावली